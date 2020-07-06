Lamborghini previews new model for Wednesday unveiling

Lamborghini is preparing to unveil a new model on Wednesday - its second since restarting operations in early May - and has hinted that it could be a variant of the 808bhp Sián FKP 37 hypercar it revealed last year.

A preview image posted to Twitter (below) gives little away in terms of design clues but does show that the new car has distinctive air-channeling winglets like those at the rear of the Sián.

The future is here, and it is unlike anything the world may have seen before. Get ready to witness the official unveiling of our latest creation at 6 PM CEST on July 8th, 2020 on https://t.co/4SLPw939p1, and our YouTube channel.#Lamborghini #AheadofItsTime pic.twitter.com/5yEXz5a3Ye — Lamborghini (@Lamborghini) July 4, 2020

More revealing is the darkened rear shot posted to the firm's website. When brightened, we can clearly see that the as-yet-unnamed car will feature the same hexagonal exhaust tips, six brake lights and tailfins as the Sián, strongly implying that it will be variation on that model.

The Sián FKP 37 is the most powerful production car Lamborghini has yet built, as well as the Italian firm's first hybrid. Named in tribute to late Volkswagen Group boss Ferdinand Piëch, it pairs an uprated version of the Aventador's naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12 petrol engine with a small electric motor for a combined system output of 808bhp and the ability to conduct low-speed manoeuvres under electric power.

As well as being able to accelerate from 0-62mph in less than 2.8sec and reach a top speed of more than 217mph, the Sián can take advantage of an electrically assisted power boost from its supercapacitor unit at speeds of up to 81mph. This also gives a smoother acceleration curve by mitigating the effects of deceleration during gear changes.

Also tipped for an imminent unveiling is the track-only SCV12, which has been developed by Lamborghini's Squadra Corse racing division. Packing 819bhp-plus from a similarly upgraded 6.5-litre V12, the limited-run model is said to potentially preview a Lamborghini entry at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2021.

Pictures of the SCV12 in heavy camouflage reveal that it features a large conventional-style rear wing, circular exhaust tips and sizeable rear air channels, so it's unlikely to be the model that will be revealed on Wednesday.

Read more

Lamborghini Sián FKP 37: 808bhp hybrid honours late VW boss

New Lamborghini Huracán Evo RWD Spyder revealed

Lamborghini SCV12: track-only model previewed ahead of unveiling