BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Lamborghini previews new model for Wednesday unveiling
UP NEXT
First Aston Martin DB5 Goldfinger Continuation built

Lamborghini previews new model for Wednesday unveiling

Sant'Agata looks to be readying a new variant of its 808bhp Sián FKP 37 hybrid hypercar for launch
Felix Page Autocar writer
News
2 mins read
6 July 2020

Lamborghini is preparing to unveil a new model on Wednesday - its second since restarting operations in early May - and has hinted that it could be a variant of the 808bhp Sián FKP 37 hypercar it revealed last year.

A preview image posted to Twitter (below) gives little away in terms of design clues but does show that the new car has distinctive air-channeling winglets like those at the rear of the Sián.

 

More revealing is the darkened rear shot posted to the firm's website. When brightened, we can clearly see that the as-yet-unnamed car will feature the same hexagonal exhaust tips, six brake lights and tailfins as the Sián, strongly implying that it will be variation on that model.

The Sián FKP 37 is the most powerful production car Lamborghini has yet built, as well as the Italian firm's first hybrid. Named in tribute to late Volkswagen Group boss Ferdinand Piëch, it pairs an uprated version of the Aventador's naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12 petrol engine with a small electric motor for a combined system output of 808bhp and the ability to conduct low-speed manoeuvres under electric power. 

As well as being able to accelerate from 0-62mph in less than 2.8sec and reach a top speed of more than 217mph, the Sián can take advantage of an electrically assisted power boost from its supercapacitor unit at speeds of up to 81mph. This also gives a smoother acceleration curve by mitigating the effects of deceleration during gear changes. 

Also tipped for an imminent unveiling is the track-only SCV12, which has been developed by Lamborghini's Squadra Corse racing division. Packing 819bhp-plus from a similarly upgraded 6.5-litre V12, the limited-run model is said to potentially preview a Lamborghini entry at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2021.

Pictures of the SCV12 in heavy camouflage reveal that it features a large conventional-style rear wing, circular exhaust tips and sizeable rear air channels, so it's unlikely to be the model that will be revealed on Wednesday. 

Read more

Lamborghini Sián FKP 37: 808bhp hybrid honours late VW boss

New Lamborghini Huracán Evo RWD Spyder revealed

Lamborghini SCV12: track-only model previewed ahead of unveiling

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

  • Mini JCW GP 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
    6 July 2020
    First Drive
    Mini JCW GP 2020 UK review
    The fastest production Mini yet has 302bhp, a 0-62mph time of just 5.2sec and...
  • Ford Kuga 2020 road test review - hero front
    3 July 2020
    Car review
    Ford Kuga
    SUV practicality, Focus underpinnings, plug-in hybrid tech: is this another...
  • Alpina B3 2020 first drive review - hero front
    3 July 2020
    First Drive
    Alpina B3 2020 review
    Bavaria's alternative M3 gets an added injection of performance and...

Read our review

Car review
Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 2019 road test review - hero front

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ

Last of the old-school Lambos goes out with a ’Ring record – and a full road test

Read our review
Back to top

Advertisement

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

  • Mini JCW GP 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
    6 July 2020
    First Drive
    Mini JCW GP 2020 UK review
    The fastest production Mini yet has 302bhp, a 0-62mph time of just 5.2sec and...
  • Ford Kuga 2020 road test review - hero front
    3 July 2020
    Car review
    Ford Kuga
    SUV practicality, Focus underpinnings, plug-in hybrid tech: is this another...
  • Alpina B3 2020 first drive review - hero front
    3 July 2020
    First Drive
    Alpina B3 2020 review
    Bavaria's alternative M3 gets an added injection of performance and...