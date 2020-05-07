New Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Spyder revealed

Fresh from restarting production after a two-month factory shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, Lamborghini has revealed its new Huracán Evo Rear-Wheel-Drive Spyder.

Joining the Evo Coupé, Evo Spyder and Evo RWD Coupé, the latest member of the range features an electrically folding fabric roof that can lower within 17sec while the car is moving at speeds of up to 31mph.

The RWD Spyder takes its power from the same naturally aspirated 5.2-litre V10 as its hard-top sibling. It sends 602bhp and 413lb ft to the rear axle by way of a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. That’s 29bhp less than in the four-wheel-drive Huracán Evo.

Performance figures are remarkably similar between the two RWD models, despite the roof mechanism and structural enhancements adding 120kg to the dry weight of the Spyder. Its 0-62mph time of 3.5sec is just 0.2sec longer than that of the RWD Coupé and its 201mph top speed falls just 1mph short.

Like the RWD Coupé, the new drop-top can be told apart from its four-wheel-drive Evo Spyder stablemate by subtle styling tweaks, including a new front splitter with larger air intakes and vertically oriented cooling fins, a bespoke rear diffuser and a gloss black rear bumper.

The Evo Spyder’s prominent twin buttresses are carried over for enhanced aerodynamic efficiency and maximum downforce (Lamborghini claims RWD Coupé-matching figures for both) and a pair of removable windshields minimise road noise when the roof is lowered.