New Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Spyder revealed

Rear-wheel-drive V10 sports car loses its roof but offers performance on a par with the hard-top variant
Felix Page Autocar writer
7 May 2020

Fresh from restarting production after a two-month factory shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, Lamborghini has revealed its new Huracán Evo Rear-Wheel-Drive Spyder.

Joining the Evo Coupé, Evo Spyder and Evo RWD Coupé, the latest member of the range features an electrically folding fabric roof that can lower within 17sec while the car is moving at speeds of up to 31mph.

The RWD Spyder takes its power from the same naturally aspirated 5.2-litre V10 as its hard-top sibling. It sends 602bhp and 413lb ft to the rear axle by way of a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. That’s 29bhp less than in the four-wheel-drive Huracán Evo.

Performance figures are remarkably similar between the two RWD models, despite the roof mechanism and structural enhancements adding 120kg to the dry weight of the Spyder. Its 0-62mph time of 3.5sec is just 0.2sec longer than that of the RWD Coupé and its 201mph top speed falls just 1mph short.

Like the RWD Coupé, the new drop-top can be told apart from its four-wheel-drive Evo Spyder stablemate by subtle styling tweaks, including a new front splitter with larger air intakes and vertically oriented cooling fins, a bespoke rear diffuser and a gloss black rear bumper.

The Evo Spyder’s prominent twin buttresses are carried over for enhanced aerodynamic efficiency and maximum downforce (Lamborghini claims RWD Coupé-matching figures for both) and a pair of removable windshields minimise road noise when the roof is lowered.

The rear window can be electrically lowered, irrespective of the roof’s position, to let more of the V10’s sound penetrate the cabin.

The two-seat interior is essentially identical to that of the RWD Coupé, with infotainment and driver assistance functions controlled via an 8.4in touchscreen mounted in the centre console.

Apple CarPlay features as standard, as does Amazon Alexa voice recognition functionality – a feature that was introduced on the Huracán earlier this year. There’s no Android Auto, though.

Lamborghini says the RWD Spyder’s dynamic performance is also on a par with that of the RWD Coupé, with the Performance Traction Control System (P-TCS) specially tuned for consistent torque delivery and traction even under hard cornering. The same three driving modes – Strada, Sport and Corsa – are available, offering varying degrees of electronic assistance suited to different driving environments.

Largely composed of lightweight materials such as thermoplastic, aluminium and carbonfibre, the RWD Spyder has a power-to-weight ratio of 399bhp per tonne and a weight distribution of 40/60 front to rear.

As standard, the drop-top Lamborghini features cross-drilled steel brake discs that sit behind 19in Kari wheels, although buyers can upgrade to carbon-ceramic discs and 20in wheels.

Further optional hardware upgrades include variable-ratio steering and electromagnetic damper control.

Lamborghini is keen to emphasise the analogue nature of the Huracán Evo’s driving experience – an aspect that, it says, is enhanced by the removable roof of the Spyder.

CEO Stefano Domenicali said the car “doubles the driving fun, delivering raw driving pleasure with the opportunity to celebrate life outside.”

He added: “The driver is perfectly in touch with Lamborghini’s engineering heritage, experiencing the feedback and engagement from the set-up of a rear-wheel-drive car where electronic intrusion is minimised, while enjoying the sense of freedom and spirit of life that only open-top driving provides.”

Prices for the new RWD Spyder start at £188,800, representing a £15,600 premium over the RWD Coupé. Customer deliveries are set to get under way this summer.

