Kia working on baby 'EV1' as Renault Twingo rival

Brand's president says it "definitely needs" an entry-level electric car aimed at the mass market

Charlie Martin
News
2 mins read
27 February 2025

Kia “definitely needs” an entry-level model to broaden the appeal of electric cars, according to company president Ho Sung Song.

Speaking at the brand's second EV Day event, Song confirmed that the company is “internally studying” what an entry-level model would look like – be it a city car to sit below the upcoming EV2 and fight the future Renault Twingo and Volkswagen ID 1, or a more affordable version of an existing model.

He also hinted that the prospective EV1 could cost around €25,000 (£21,000), referring to the fact that there will be a difference of around €5000 between the incoming EV2 crossover (€30,000) and the existing EV3 (€35,000).

Song said: “If we want to move to the late majority customer target group, definitely we need a lower size of model – or a lower-price model – and we are internally studying what will be our entry EV models, apart from our EV2.

Maybe next EV Day, we’ll show you what we are planning.”

The reveal of an EV1 concept next year would put a production car on track to arrive in 2027, the same year as the VW ID 1 is due to be launched and a year after the Twingo.

Song’s new comments tally with what he told Autocar last September: that an electric city car to replace the Picanto in the long term was its “next, next target” and that the brand will “need sub-€25,000 in our EV cars”. 

Read our review

Car review
Kia EV3 review 2024 01 front tracking

Kia EV3

Kia amps up compact EV price war with long-range Cupra Born rival

Read our review

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Staff Writer

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, providing videos for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

Charlie is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, which he swears to be the best car in the world. Until it breaks.

