BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Kia plots Picanto, Stinger GT successors to bookend EV line-up
UP NEXT
BMW design boss Domagoj Dukec takes over at Rolls-Royce

Kia plots Picanto, Stinger GT successors to bookend EV line-up

'EV1' and 600bhp+ performance model could be next in brand's electric expansion
Mark Tisshaw
News
3 mins read
16 September 2024

Kia is planning to bookend its range of EVs, with an entry-level city car and a new halo model under consideration.

The Korean brand has trademarked names from EV1 to EV9 for a range of models, and while it has confirmed that an EV2 will sit below the new EV3, the prospect of an EV1 has been off the table until now.

But Kia president Ho-sung Song confirmed to Autocar on a Car of the Year test drive of the new EV3 that an electric city car to replace the Picanto in the longer term was the “next, next target” as Kia seeks to bring down the cost of EV technology.

Related articles

Such a car would need to cost below €20,000 (roughly £16,850) and would not be possible before the end of the decade. Until then, Kia is working to lower the cost of electric cars in €5000 increments: the EV3 is €35,000 (£29,500) in Europe and the 2026 EV2, a new supermini-sized model, will be below €30,000 (£25,285).

In time, the cost of those models could drop as battery technology becomes more affordable, at which point the possibility of a sub-€20,000 city car becomes viable. 

Song said targeting the €15,000-€20,000 city car segment was “very difficult, very challenging” for any car maker regardless of the powertrain – and making it electric only made it harder.

“Our next target is an EV model starting from €30,000,” he said. “This is what we’re preparing to offer customers. Still, we think we need sub-€25,000 (sub-£21,070) in our EV cars and maybe we can leverage around €20,000. But that cannot happen in the next two years.”

At the other end of the range, Song said a brand-building model like the previous Stinger GT but with an electric powertrain was under consideration to offer a similar halo effect to the company’s line-up.

“That kind of model is under study,” he said. “What kind of model can help build the brand? This is what we are now studying.”

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Kia Picanto review 2024 01 front tracking
Kia Picanto
7
Kia Picanto
01 AC Schnitzer ACS2 Sport 2024 reivew cornering
AC Schnitzer ACS2 Sport
9
AC Schnitzer ACS2 Sport
BMW M440i Cabriolet in blue cornering front
BMW 4 Series
9
BMW 4 Series
Citroen C5X review 2024 01 dynamic
Citroen C5 X
8
Citroen C5 X
Kia EV3 review 2024 01 front tracking
Kia EV3
Kia EV3

View all car reviews

Back to top

The versatility of electric skateboard structures such as the E-GMP architecture used to underpin the likes of the EV6 and EV9 make such a car more viable in the electric era due to the greater commonality of components with other models in the range. As such, all-wheel drive from a dual-motor layout and more than 600bhp would be possible for such a flagship.

More generally, Song said that while demand for electric cars in Europe outwardly appears “sluggish”, the general trend is that Europe is “getting stronger” and he “does not worry long term” about EV uptake.

Song said incentives are still needed to boost demand in the short term and the recent volatility was a product of incentives being removed in countries such as Germany.

“In the meantime, most OEMs are trying our best to reduce the cost of EVs to provide a better price to our customers,” he said.

While development investments in hybrid models have recently increased at Kia, Song said the majority of investments are in electric cars and this remains the direction of travel for the company.

He also confirmed that solid-state batteries remain under development at Kia and the outlook for the technology is “in every aspect quite better” than today’s alternatives, although no date has been put on its showroom arrival.

Advertisement

Mark Tisshaw

mark-tisshaw-autocar
Title: Editor

Mark is a journalist with more than a decade of top-level experience in the automotive industry. He first joined Autocar in 2009, having previously worked in local newspapers. He has held several roles at Autocar, including news editor, deputy editor, digital editor and his current position of editor, one he has held since 2017.

From this position he oversees all of Autocar’s content across the print magazine, autocar.co.uk website, social media, video, and podcast channels, as well as our recent launch, Autocar Business. Mark regularly interviews the very top global executives in the automotive industry, telling their stories and holding them to account, meeting them at shows and events around the world.

Mark is a Car of the Year juror, a prestigious annual award that Autocar is one of the main sponsors of. He has made media appearances on the likes of the BBC, and contributed to titles including What Car?Move Electric and Pistonheads, and has written a column for The Sun.

used cars for sale

Hyundai TUCSON 1.6 H T-GDi Ultimate Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£30,411
8,029miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Volkswagen Golf 2.0 TSI BlueMotion Tech R DSG 4MOTION Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£17,495
68,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Renault Clio 1.0 TCe Iconic Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£11,999
18,957miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Renault Clio 1.0 TCe Evolution Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£14,499
6,404miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Skoda KODIAQ 1.5 TSI ACT SE L DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr (7 Seat)
2020
£22,485
42,463miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Audi Q7 3.0 TDI V6 S Line Tiptronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£25,985
75,544miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Toyota Yaris 1.5 VVT-h T4 CVT Euro 5 5dr
2012
£4,995
127,000miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Vauxhall Corsa 1.0i 12v Life 3dr
2010
£2,995
32,150miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Mercedes-Benz A CLASS 2.0 A35h MHEV AMG (Premium Plus) 7G-DCT 4MATIC Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£38,250
5,010miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powered By
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Kia Picanto review 2024 01 front tracking
Kia Picanto
7
Kia Picanto
01 AC Schnitzer ACS2 Sport 2024 reivew cornering
AC Schnitzer ACS2 Sport
9
AC Schnitzer ACS2 Sport
BMW M440i Cabriolet in blue cornering front
BMW 4 Series
9
BMW 4 Series
Citroen C5X review 2024 01 dynamic
Citroen C5 X
8
Citroen C5 X
Kia EV3 review 2024 01 front tracking
Kia EV3
Kia EV3

View all car reviews