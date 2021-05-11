Kia lowers Soul EV prices to meet new government grant rules

The all-electric Kia Soul EV is once again eligible for the government's plug-in car grant (PiCG), following a price reduction of more than £5000.

In March, the government lowered the price cap for eligible electric cars from £50,000 to £35,000, meaning the distinctively styled crossover - priced from £37,545 - was only available at its full list price.

Now, a significant reduction in the Soul's entry price to £34,945 means buyers can once again take advantage of the financial incentive, which is down from £3000 to £2500, meaning the on-the-road cost is £32,445.

The move follows Kia's recent introduction of a new mid-range variant of the Soul's e-Niro sibling. The '2' Long Range pairs the entry-level 2 trim package with the larger 64kWh battery pack and 201bhp motor from more expensive variants, making the maximum 282-mile range available below the grant threshold.

The Soul remains available exclusively in First Edition trim and with the larger 64kWh battery pack, though it is anticipated that this will make way for a more conventional range structure in the near future, given it has been on sale for more than a year.

Kia is preparing to introduce its first bespoke electric car, the EV6, later this year. Priced from £40,895, it will not be eligible for the grant in any form yet detailed, and Kia has given no indication that it plans to offer lower-priced entry-level models.

READ MORE

Kia Soul EV review

Analysis: Why Kia UK is amped up for an EV future