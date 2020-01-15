Kia Ceed Sportswagon and XCeed plug-in hybrids revealed

Kia has revealed UK spec details of its first plug-in hybrid models, based on the Ceed Sportswagon and XCeed crossover.

Available to order now, with first deliveries expected in April, the Sportswagon PHEV is priced at £29,995 in its sole 3 trim level, while the XCeed starts from £30,695 with a choice of 3 or First Edition trims.

The Xceed and Ceed Sportswagon are both powered by a 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol engine mated to a 44.5kW electric motor and an 8.9kWh lithium-polymer battery pack. Combined outputs are 139bhp and 195lb ft of torque, resulting in a 0-62mph time of 10.8sec for the Ceed Sportswagon and 11.0sec dead for the XCeed.

Both are mated to a six-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox rather than the traditional continuously variable transmission (CVT) found in most hybrids. Kia claims this makes for reduced powertrain losses from energy conversion and offers a more enjoyable driving experience.