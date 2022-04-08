Jeep reveals six new concepts alongside updated Magneto EV

Jeep has unveiled six concept cars alongside its all-electric Wrangler Magneto, ahead of the firm’s annual Moab Easter Safari event.

Among the concepts is a vehicle celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Rubicon, a Jeep Wrangler inspired by the firm’s historic military applications and a car named ‘Bob’.

The firm’s Moab event is held every year in Utah and puts the capabilities of four-wheel-drive Jeep models to the test. The event generally runs for nine days, through to Easter Sunday.

Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk PHEV

The first concept on display was a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk, underpinned by the firm’s 4xe powertrain and based on the Grand Cherokee 4xe, which will go on sale later this year.

It’s powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine mated to two electric motors and an eight-speed automatic transmission. Jeep has also equipped the model with the firm’s Quadra-Lift air suspension to improve the ride quality.

The PHEV concept sports a unique ‘industrial blue’ exterior paint colour, blue tow hooks and a matt black and blue, glare-proof bonnet design. It also gains an adventure-inspired roof rack, a black Rhino liner roof, custom foglight trims and quad-LED foglights.

Jeep ’41