Jeep reveals new Wrangler Magneto 2.0 at Moab Easter Safari

An uprated version of the all-electric Jeep Wrangler Magneto has been revealed as one of a series of concept vehicles that will take part in the US firm’s annual Moab Easter Jeep Safari event.

The Magneto 2.0 is the second edition of the battery-electric Wrangler concept revealed last year and has been given a boost in performance as well as a series of mechanical upgrades.

The concept is powered by four lithium ion batteries with a combined capacity of 70kWh and power has increased substantially over the first Magneto.

Whereas the old model had 281bhp and 273lb ft, the Magneto 2.0 produces a substantial 616bhp and 850lb ft for a claimed 0-62mph time of 2.0sec. Its muscular reserves are produced by a single custom-built axial flux electric motor.

Like the first Magneto, it retains a six-speed manual transmission and a clutch for “ultimate control over the propulsion system”. Despite this, it still features regenerative braking and a “true one-pedal driving experience”.

The model’s wheelbase has also been lengthend by 305mm to add room for powertrain components, while ride height has been bolstered by 76mm. To improve off-road performance, the Magneto is equipped with 40in off-road tyres mounted on 20in wheels.

Styling revisions for the new concept are mild but include bespoke, lightweight bumpers and carbonfibre wheel arches, the designs of which, Jeep says, improve the vehicle's approach and departure angles.

The model sports a ‘Surf Blue’ exterior paint scheme as well as a carbonfibre B-pillar, a custom fabric roof and a carbonfibre bonnet that features a blue-tinted transparent window.

The Magneto is based on a standard Wrangler with electrical components retro-fitted, rather than a ground-up creation. Despite the successful implementation of the powertrain, Jeep said it is unlikely to offer a retro-fitting service for customers any time soon.