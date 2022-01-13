Jannarelly confirms Design-2 GT coupe restomod

Emirati car maker Jannarelly has joined forces with Italian specialist Manifattura Automobili Torino (MAT) to develop and produce its forthcoming models.

Their first joint project will be the Design-2, a GT coupé follow-up to Jannarelly Design-1 roadster that will mark the firm's first entry into the restomod market.

Turin-based MAT was formed by Paolo Garella, the former head of Pininfarina’s special projects division, and specialises in one-off concepts and limited production runs.

It has previously worked on the Apollo Intensa Emozione and Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus SCG003 hypercars and the 1985bhp Aspark Owl EV. It's also responsible for the reborn Lancia Stratos.

MAT will take over production of the Design-1, a "retro-futuristic" mid-engined, naturally aspirated V6 sports car with 325bhp that's currently built at Jannarelly's Dubai workshop.

When we drove it in 2020, we said: "It's great looking, drives really well, sounds utterly ridiculous and puts you in touch with the simple, delightful business of driving".

Under the new partnership, the two companies are set to build a shared business development plan, connecting MAT's Turin factory with Jannarelly’s teams in Dubai and Los Angeles, with a focus on new vehicle opportunities, including electrification.

“We founded the company in our small workshop in Dubai just five years ago," Jannarelly co-founder Anthony Jannarelly said. "This new collaboration represents a unique opportunity to combine and magnify our respective strengths to build some truly unique sports cars.”

“We were deeply impressed by the Jannarelly team and their wonderful Design-1 roadster," said MAT CEO Garella. "At a time when sports cars are becoming increasingly reliant on computers, sensors and software, we as enthusiasts fully appreciate the back-to-basics approach that Jannarelly took to build a pure driver’s car."

Jannarelly plans to announce more details of the forthcoming Design-2 in the coming months.