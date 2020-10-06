BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Jaguar slashes XF price and revises exterior
UP NEXT
Revised Jaguar XE receives mild-hybrid and major price drop

Jaguar slashes XF price and revises exterior

Popular British executive gets a simpler line-up, prices now start from £32,585
Rachel Burgess
News
3 mins read
6 October 2020

Jaguar has revised its XF in a bid to rejuvenate its dwindling saloon sales and stave off highly successful German rivals such as the BMW 5 Series and Audi A6. The updated XF saloon and Sportbrake have a subtly tweaked exterior and an all-new interior co-developed with the recently revised F-Pace. They are now also offered with a diesel mild-hybrid powertrain.

The interior, a criticism of the outgoing car, is the most dramatic change. Jaguar interior design chief Alister Whelan said: “We really needed to take the interior to the next level. We deliberately planned the F-Pace and XF together to achieve economies of scale. They share new interiors from the ground up.”

Highlights inside include considerably improved materials (“no scratchy plastics”, said Whelan), such as on the headrests and switchgear on the doors shared with the range-topping Range Rover, as well as the Pivi Pro infotainment system that made its debut in the new Defender.

As well as Pivi Pro, the XF and F-Pace are the first models to receive a larger, tablet-like 11.4in curved touchscreen, which is said to be significantly more responsive and easier to operate. Other new technology includes over-the-air software updates, cabin air ionisation and wireless phone charging.

Jaguar has also introduced more fine detailing – a theme set to become more common on Jaguar models – such as cricket-ball stitching on the gearshifter, an embossed Jaguar leaper in headrests and a set of ‘Est. 1935 Jaguar Coventry’ upholstery tags.

The powertrain line-up has been simplified to one diesel unit and two petrol options, each available with an eight-speed automatic only.

The 201bhp 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system is the most frugal, producing CO2 emissions from 130g/km and fuel economy of up to 57.2mpg in rear-wheel-drive form. All-wheel drive is also available.

The petrols comprise a rear-driven 247bhp 2.0-litre turbo and an all-wheel-drive, range-topping 296bhp 2.0-litre turbo, the latter of which achieves 0-60mph in 5.8sec.

Outside, there is a new front bumper, wider front grille with a mesh design inspired by Jaguar’s heritage logos and side wings with the Jaguar leaper, as well as slim LED headlights with optional pixel technology. At the rear, the XF has a wider bumper and darkened tail-light surrounds.

First deliveries begin early next year, with prices starting from £32,585. This significantly undercuts its BMW 5 Series rival (from £38,600) and is a drop from the outgoing XF, which began at £34,995.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

Alfa Romeo Stelvio Sprint 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2.2d Sprint Q4 2020 UK review
Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series 2020 first drive review - hero front
Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series 2020 review
Volkswagen Tiguan eHybrid 2020 first drive review - hero front
Volkswagen Tiguan eHybrid 2020 review
Volkswagen ID 3 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Volkswagen ID 3 1st Edition 2020 UK review
Volvo XC40 P8 Recharge 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Volvo XC40 Recharge P8 2021 UK review
View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Jaguar XF

Jaguar XF

The second-gen Jaguar XF excels, especially with its class-leading dynamics, but does it have enough in reserve to keep the new BMW 5 Series at bay?

Read our review
Back to top

The XF range has been streamlined from 64 to 28 derivatives, a move intended to “reduce manufacturing complexity and retain the most popular features”, said Jaguar.

A new buying process, described as a “browse, buy, drive away” approach, will be trialled with the launch of the new XF and “harmonises online and offline pricing so that customers know they will get the equivalent price, however they choose to purchase”, Jaguar said.

The future beyond this revised model and its smaller XE sibling, both built at the brand’s Castle Bromwich plant, remains uncertain given the market shift away from saloons. A possible alternative to both is a single, eco-focused compact saloon, offering mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains, or a smaller car, about 4.5m long, which was recently hinted at by Jaguar design chief Julian Thomson.

READ MORE

New 2020 Jaguar F-Pace facelift: hot SVR variant spotted

New Land Rover Defender: UK prices confirmed for 90 and 110

Jaguar Land Rover to invest £1bn in three new UK-built EVs

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
5

jason_recliner

6 October 2020
This would be, say, double the price of a Corolla over here.

TS7

6 October 2020

...Four cylinders. Nah, not in an exec car thanks.

ahaus

6 October 2020

The interior improvements are a well welcomed change, but the exterior, despite the refresh of the front and rear end, still looks dated and dowdy, and not very Jaguar-esque. Still looks like a Ford or generic vehicle from 15 years ago. The lowered pricing should attract some buyers, but it's still lagging behind their competitors and not to mention it's not-so-great reliability.

abkq

6 October 2020
The lower price will certainly help sell a few more, even though nothing has been done to improve the profile of the 1990s Honda Accord (5th generation, i've just checked)
The improved interior still has the touchscreen protrude from the centre console, not integrated.

Sundym

6 October 2020
and a price cut, no pics of sportbrake ? I presume the larger engined diesel has been dropped due to lack of sales or the new straight six hasn't been engineered to fit the engine bay?

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

Alfa Romeo Stelvio Sprint 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2.2d Sprint Q4 2020 UK review
Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series 2020 first drive review - hero front
Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series 2020 review
Volkswagen Tiguan eHybrid 2020 first drive review - hero front
Volkswagen Tiguan eHybrid 2020 review
Volkswagen ID 3 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Volkswagen ID 3 1st Edition 2020 UK review
Volvo XC40 P8 Recharge 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Volvo XC40 Recharge P8 2021 UK review
View all latest drives