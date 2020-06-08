Confirmed: JLR's Castle Bromwich plant to stay shut until August

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) won't restart production Castle Bromwich factory until 10 August at the earliest, it has been confirmed.
The plant, which produces the Jaguar XE and XF saloons and the F-Type sports car, is the base for more than 2000 JLR employees. It will also be the production site for the upcoming XJ electric saloon, which is due to be launched later this year.
JLR confirmed to Autocar that production at Castle Bromwich will "progressively" recommence from 10 August, subject to market conditions. However, there will be "small pockets of business-critical activity" at the site to prepare for new model introductions - likely meaning the factory is being readied for early production of the XJ.
The extended shutdown is further evidence of a dire few months for the new car market and a slow recovery ahead, with a number of British brands such as Aston Martin, Bentley and McLaren recently announcing job losses across the UK.
It will be the last major JLR production facility to open, with Chinese production recommencing back in February and about 2000 employees returning to Solihull last month. The company’s Halewood, Merseyside plant will open next week, too.
Some 38,000 people are employed by JLR across the country, but 20,000 of those have been furloughed under the UK government’s emergency scheme during the coronavirus pandemic.
While European sales of the XE and XF had been struggling to hit expectations before the pandemic, it’s a different story in China. JLR claims the bulk of global demand for Jaguar has been in China, where long-wheelbase versions of the two models are locally produced.
Separately, JLR has today agreed a secured term loan facility with Chinese lenders for 5 billion yuan (around £550 million). This is the first time the company has requested a loan facility in the country.
READ MORE
The car industry now: How will Jaguar Land Rover look after the crisis?
Jaguar Land Rover to invest £1bn in three new UK-built EVs
New Land Rover Defender: Six-cylinder diesel spotted testing
Join the debate
marker
Chinese Take-away No. 1
Well, here we go - the first of no doubt many. JLR go cap in hand to the welcoming Chinese who are more than happy to lend £550m to a struggling car-maker flattened by a virus of their own origin. I'll wager there are massive strings attached and within 5 years they'll be Chinese-owned.
Meanwhile BASF get £1bn loan from the UK and have all of 834 employees in this country.
What with that and the insanely ill-thoughtout UK quarantine rules coming in on Monday, I genuinely think the world's gone mad. For once, I'm glad I'm no longer young...
CharlieBrown
Can’t get UK government
JLR can't get the UK government or Bank of England loan support because they are not classed as investment grade which is the polite term for junk bond status - so they're having to scrat around for the odd hundred million here and there - I guess the thousands of job losses will be next
typos1
CharlieBrown wrote:
The British government arent investment grade either, lol.
sbagnall
Reel bad news this want 1
Geoff-R
I'm Confused
I could have sworn I read an article here this morning claiming "strong demand" and 47% of people were going to change their car in the next 12 months! Now its a "slow recovery ahead". What a difference six hours makes.
peetee
Castle Bromwich goes Electric
Were we not told that Jaguar were readying Castle Bromwich for future electric cars ?
Which electric cars will they be ? A few years ago, yes that is right, we were told that Jaguar was working on the eXJ. Autocar's masters, Jaguar Land Rover, have trailed pictures and stories about the eXJ and still nobody has ever driven one. Autocar and JLR are taking us for fools if they think that Castle Bromwich has been readied for anything but closure.
typos1
peetee wrote:
Cars take at least 4 years to develop, so no one is likely to have driven one yet and factories are prepared for new models years on advance, so your post make no sense. Of course that doesnt mean the plant wont close, but no one knows at this stage.
peetee
typos1 wrote:
Castle Bromwich is far to large to produce one model, eXJ, so tell us which other electric cars are in the pipeline. The iPace is a disaster, now no longer the stunning car. What else is going to busy the place ?
marker
Keep up 007
CB is where they'll make the XJ, J Pace and Road Rover all on the same alu platform. Hence massive reconfig of factory (but also convenient given current XJ now dead and XE and XF under-performing).
So those three plus lauded Defender, Evoque and with new RR and RRS on the horizon means potentially great future for JLR.
And don't the Chinese just know that ? Read Xi Pings speech from circa 2014 - crush Western capitalism by winning the war through global economic domination. Coronavirus has been the best thing that could have happened to accelerate this strategy. You almost begin to wonder if it was deliberate ????
peetee
marker wrote:
So they are all electric on a dedicated EV platform, as yet unannounced ?
Pages
Add your comment