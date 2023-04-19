Jaguar Land Rover reveals new logo for JLR rebrand

Jaguar Land Rover's all-out reinvention gathers pace as it reveals the new logo for its new official name: JLR.

It is a simple motif in line with the minimalist styling ethos of JLR's products and dealerships, and is said to embody "elegance, modernity and the company’s forward-thinking essence".

It is the first time the company has ever officially had one logo, rather than using the separate Jaguar and Land Rover brands. It will not appear on any cars, however, much like Stellantis does not appear on any Vauxhall, Peugeot or Citroën products, for example.

In unveiling the new logo, JLR reiterated that the "Land Rover brand will remain a key part of the company’s DNA", and the trademark oval badge will not disappear from its portfolio, contrary to earlier reports.

Speaking in April at a wide-reaching company update presentation, CEO Adrian Mardell confirmed the rebranding of the company away from Jaguar Land Rover, where the cars are created under two brands “making magic in the Midlands”, and instead calling itself JLR, a "house of brands" with cars created under Range Rover, Discovery, Defender and Jaguar names.

Land Rover will become a “trust mark” for the Defender, Range Rover and Discovery brands, said chief creative officer Gerry McGovern.

“The reality is Range Rover is a brand and so is Defender,’” said McGovern. “Customers say they own a Range Rover. In luxury, you need absolute clarity. Land Rover Range Rover SV Autobiography doesn’t give it.

“We love Land Rover, but there isn't as much equity as Range Rover, and Defender is increasing massively.”

On the rebirth of Jaguar as an electric-only luxury brand, Mardell said this was something that’s “very personal” and “unfinished business” for him, having originally joined Jaguar 32 years ago. “The Jaguar of 32 years ago is where we’re going back to and the right place for us to be."