BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Jaguar Land Rover reveals new logo for JLR rebrand
UP NEXT
Volkswagen reveals new £65,000 Golf R 333 Limited Edition

Jaguar Land Rover reveals new logo for JLR rebrand

The company will market its cars under four brand umbrellas: Range Rover, Discovery, Defender and Jaguar
mark-tisshaw-autocar
News
2 mins read
1 June 2023

Jaguar Land Rover's all-out reinvention gathers pace as it reveals the new logo for its new official name: JLR.

It is a simple motif in line with the minimalist styling ethos of JLR's products and dealerships, and is said to embody "elegance, modernity and the company’s forward-thinking essence". 

It is the first time the company has ever officially had one logo, rather than using the separate Jaguar and Land Rover brands. It will not appear on any cars, however, much like Stellantis does not appear on any Vauxhall, Peugeot or Citroën products, for example. 

Related articles

In unveiling the new logo, JLR reiterated that the "Land Rover brand will remain a key part of the company’s DNA", and the trademark oval badge will not disappear from its portfolio, contrary to earlier reports. 

Speaking in April at a wide-reaching company update presentation, CEO Adrian Mardell confirmed the rebranding of the company away from Jaguar Land Rover, where the cars are created under two brands “making magic in the Midlands”, and instead calling itself JLR, a "house of brands" with cars created under Range Rover, Discovery, Defender and Jaguar names.

Land Rover will become a “trust mark” for the Defender, Range Rover and Discovery brands, said chief creative officer Gerry McGovern.

“The reality is Range Rover is a brand and so is Defender,’” said McGovern. “Customers say they own a Range Rover. In luxury, you need absolute clarity. Land Rover Range Rover SV Autobiography doesn’t give it.

“We love Land Rover, but there isn't as much equity as Range Rover, and Defender is increasing massively.” 

On the rebirth of Jaguar as an electric-only luxury brand, Mardell said this was something that’s “very personal” and “unfinished business” for him, having originally joined Jaguar 32 years ago. “The Jaguar of 32 years ago is where we’re going back to and the right place for us to be."

Advertisement

Latest Drives

vauxhall astra gse review 2023 21 tracking front
Vauxhall Astra GSe 2023 first drive
Vauxhall Astra GSe 2023 first drive
volkswagen amarok style review 2023 01 cornering front
Volkswagen Amarok 2.0 TDI 205 Style 2023 UK first drive
Volkswagen Amarok 2.0 TDI 205 Style 2023 UK first drive
vw id3 review 2023 01 tracking front
Volkswagen ID 3 2023 first drive
Volkswagen ID 3 2023 first drive
porsche cayenne e hybrid review 202301 tracking front
Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid SUV 2023 first drive
Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid SUV 2023 first drive
Maserati Grecale GT front tracking
Maserati Grecale GT 2023 UK first drive
Maserati Grecale GT 2023 UK first drive

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
range rover 2022 001 tracking front

Land Rover Range Rover

Is the Mk5 Range Rover better than not only all its peers, but all its predecessors too? We find out

Read our review
Back to top
Car Review
Land Rover Range Rover
range rover 2022 001 tracking front
Read our full road test review
Read more

Mardell acknowledged that JLR had been “quiet” over the past couple of years as it battled several key global challenges faced by the whole industry, most notably semiconductor chip supply.

Mardell said this was now easing, while confirming that JLR had stronger and deeper relationships with chip suppliers off the back of the crisis with future supply secured, and that it was able to start delivering models within its record 200,000-strong order bank, more than three quarters of which are of the Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Land Rover Defender models.

used Land Rover Range Rover cars for sale

Land Rover RANGE ROVER 3.0 TD V6 Vogue Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£40,749
22,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Land Rover Range Rover 4.4 SD V8 Autobiography Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£35,950
73,105miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Land Rover Range Rover 4.4 SD V8 Autobiography Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£35,990
79,468miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Land Rover Range Rover 3.0 SD V6 Autobiography Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£49,995
80,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Land Rover RANGE ROVER 4.4 SD V8 Autobiography Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£24,965
132,543miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Land Rover Range Rover 3.0 TD V6 Vogue SE Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£38,779
32,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Land Rover Range Rover 3.0 SD V6 Vogue Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£47,044
61,809miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Land Rover RANGE ROVER 3.0 TD V6 Autobiography Auto 4WD Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£32,500
70,900miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Land Rover Range Rover 4.4 SD V8 Vogue SE Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£43,490
100,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all 2104 cars
Powerd By

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
20
Add a comment…
Gerard McGovern OBE 1 June 2023
The new logo offers a modern, minimalist elegance, just like our vehicle designs. It carries the sense of premium luxury our cultured, elegant, educated clients demand. From it, our luxury brands, Land Rover, Discovery, Defender and Jaguar shall flourish. Each the absolute embodiment of class and luxury.

Now, I'm going to don a jacket, take in a stroll across London village, where I will happen upon a wine bar with mirrors. I can then take a long look at myself and enjoy a vision of absolute brilliance.

RightSaidFred 1 June 2023
Oooh the Titanic is really getting low in the water now, orchestra is playing, deck chairs on their last reshuffle.
289 1 June 2023

This current craze for Digital friendly logo's is appalling...anodine, boring and in some cases (like this) almost uninteligable. Kia is a case in point too, and how do the one dimensional black Audi rings look better than their silver predecessors.

They are all at it, (worse, they are paying some agancy for this crap advice), in a world when customer loyalty is falling like a stone, I would have thought that brand image was all important. Colourful, recognisable Brand logo's stand out.

White good status beckons chaps, particularly with EV's. Ignore that at your peril as this will open the door further for the faceless dull Chinese brands....LG GT anyone?

Latest Drives

vauxhall astra gse review 2023 21 tracking front
Vauxhall Astra GSe 2023 first drive
Vauxhall Astra GSe 2023 first drive
volkswagen amarok style review 2023 01 cornering front
Volkswagen Amarok 2.0 TDI 205 Style 2023 UK first drive
Volkswagen Amarok 2.0 TDI 205 Style 2023 UK first drive
vw id3 review 2023 01 tracking front
Volkswagen ID 3 2023 first drive
Volkswagen ID 3 2023 first drive
porsche cayenne e hybrid review 202301 tracking front
Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid SUV 2023 first drive
Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid SUV 2023 first drive
Maserati Grecale GT front tracking
Maserati Grecale GT 2023 UK first drive
Maserati Grecale GT 2023 UK first drive

View all latest drives