Jaguar Land Rover reshuffles design team

Massimo Frascella promoted to Land Rover design director, Gerry McGovern to JLR chief creative officer
9 November 2020

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has reorganised its design management team, according to reports and social media posts.

Apparently confirmed during a Tata Motors earnings call not heard by Autocar, former creative director at Land Rover Massimo Frascella has been promoted to design director of the 4x4 brand. He changed his social media profiles to reflect the new role last month.

At the same time, a report by Auto and Design magazine indicates that Gerry McGovern has been promoted to the role of chief creative officer for the overall JLR operation.

Julian Thomson now sits alongside Frascella as design director of Jaguar, with both reporting directly to McGovern. 

It's speculated that McGovern’s role could be more of an advisory one, as he turns 65 next year, the mandatory retirement age within the Tata Group. Former JLR CEO Ralf Speth did much the same after retiring this year. 

Italian-born Frascella has been at Land Rover for nine years, having joined from Kia in 2011. McGovern had led the brand since 2006 and is credited with designing popular models such as the Range Rover Evoque, Range Rover Sport and, most recently, the reborn Land Rover Defender

Autocar is awaiting a statement from JLR regarding the new appointments. 

