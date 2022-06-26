Jaguar Land Rover CEO on chips, EVs, quality and Discovery

Thierry Bolloré, CEO of Jaguar Land Rover, has proved to be something of a Goodwood superfan. He has attended most Goodwood events since he arrived in the job 20 months ago on a mission to implement a revival and electrification plan he labelled “Reimagine”.

We grabbed a word with Bolloré just after he’d taken to the famous hillclimb at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in the new Range Rover Sport V8, driven by senior engineer Graham Moss.

You’ve just driven the famous Goodwood hill - did you enjoy it?

"Of course, but unfortunately I had to go as a passenger. I would have loved to drive myself but I couldn’t because I didn’t have the correct licence. Next year I will make sure I drive myself."

Do you believe events like Goodwood are important for marques like Jaguar and Land Rover?

"They’re extremely important. Our profile as a modern luxury company should extend far beyond the cars themselves. It has to encompass the whole ownership experience, and that means into places like this. In the future we will make sure it does."

Your Reimagine plan is very radical, and very rigorous. Is it on track?

"Yes, it is exactly on track. Maybe we are even a little ahead of the plan in some places. It is true that we have been rather quiet over the past months because we are concentrating so hard on work. We have a lot to do and we must concentrate on it because we have a long way to go. But even so, things are going well."

Has the Reimagine plan been modified since you devised it?

"Not so much. Only to simplify it in some areas so we can go faster. But we are on track. You will see."