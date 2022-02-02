BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Jaguar Land Rover adds Amazon Alexa voice control as standard
UP NEXT
New 2022 Lexus RZ shown ahead of imminent official reveal

Jaguar Land Rover adds Amazon Alexa voice control as standard

All cars with latest Pivi Pro infotainment platform can be upgraded to offer Alexa functionality
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
2 mins read
2 February 2022

All Jaguar Land Rover models equipped with the firm's latest infotainment system now offer Amazon Alexa voice control functionality.

The software has been added to the most recent iteration of JLR's Pivi Pro system, following its debut on the new Range Rover, and will come fitted as standard to all new models. 

Some 200,000 existing cars equipped with the platform – which first appeared in the Defender, from early 2020 – can be upgraded over-the-air with the Amazon Alexa system. It is also available to be added to cars equipped with the entry-level Touch Pro infotainment platform, fitted to certain variants of the Evoque, Discovery and Discovery Sport.

Related articles

The new voice control system offers touchless control of the vehicle's navigation, music player, phone and smart device interfaces, and is so far available for both UK- and US-market cars.

The company says this upgrade forms part of a technical reinvention in line with its bold Reimagine transformation strategy, and "represents a step-change in its connected services capability and will deliver a modern luxury experience for customers". 

JLR claims its engineers worked closely with their counterparts at Amazon to ensure the "seamless integration" of Alexa into the Pivi Pro system. It will therefore work in a similar way to Amazon's smart speakers – "making it easy for customers to operate while keeping their hands on the wheel and eyes on the road".

Scanning a QR code on their vehicle's touchscreen will allow drivers to access their existing Amazon account from the car.  

Car Review
Land Rover Defender
Land Rover Defender 2020 road test review - hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

JLR suggests core commands will be: "Alexa, navigate me to home, "Alexa, play my chill-out playlist" and "Alexa, show me nearby coffee shops". 

The company has yet to confirm from which date the technology will be integrated to all new cars, nor when the over-the-air update will be offered to existing owners. 

Used cars for sale

 Land Rover Defender 2.0 D200 S 110 5dr Auto
2020
£62,844
24,475miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Land Rover Defender 2.0 D240 S 110 5dr Auto
2020
£62,891
19,962miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Land Rover Defender 3.0 D200 S 110 5dr Auto
2020
£63,500
6,308miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Land Rover Defender 2.0 D200 S 110 5dr Auto
2020
£63,990
15,345miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Land Rover Defender 2.0 D200 110 5dr Auto
2020
£66,000
13,979miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Land Rover Defender 2.0 D240 S 110 5dr Auto [7 Seat]
2020
£66,500
10,832miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Land Rover Defender 2.0 D240 First Edition 110 5dr Auto
2020
£66,750
16,597miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Land Rover Defender 2.0 D240 First Edition 110 5dr Auto
2020
£67,492
10,453miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Land Rover Defender 3.0 D200 S 90 3dr Auto
2021
£67,891
4,082miles
Diesel
Automatic
3
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Maserati MC20 2022 UK first drive review lead

Maserati MC20 2022 UK review

Maserati MC20 2022 UK review
1 Ssangyong Korando e motion 2022 UK first drive review tracking front

Ssangyong Korando e-Motion 2022 UK review

Ssangyong Korando e-Motion 2022 UK review
1 Lexus NX 350h 2022 UK first drive review tracking front

Lexus NX 350h 2022 UK review

Lexus NX 350h 2022 UK review
1 Ecurie Ecosse LM C 2022 first drive review lead

Ecurie Ecosse LM-C 2022 review

Ecurie Ecosse LM-C 2022 review
1 Peugeot 5008 FD 4

Peugeot 5008 1.2 Puretech 130 2022 review

Peugeot 5008 1.2 Puretech 130 2022 review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Land Rover Defender 2020 road test review - hero front

Land Rover Defender

It promises unrivalled off-road performance with on-road niceties. But does it deliver?

Read our review

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
xxxx 2 February 2022

Have voice control on my current car, a great novelty for the kids in week 1, forgotten about from week 2 onwards. As to gesture control, ah ah.

Pointless tech for marketing purposes only

si73 2 February 2022
I had voice control on my 09 insight, I could change the temperature by voice control, and change the stereo volume etc, all very clever and worked really well, but, the HVAC controls were literally right beside the steering wheel, more or less a stretched fingers distance away, and the stereo could be controlled by steering wheel buttons, so I never used the voice control. The only benefit really is for phone calls or dictating text messages, and I can see, if it is reliable enough to use, voice control of navigation being useful, as otherwise you'd have to stop to input where you want to go.
But doesn't smart phone mirroring accomplish this anyway, if you have it activated on your phone won't voice control do navigation on the mirrored screen for you? I don't have a car with smart phone mirroring so don't actually know.

Latest Drives

1 Maserati MC20 2022 UK first drive review lead

Maserati MC20 2022 UK review

Maserati MC20 2022 UK review
1 Ssangyong Korando e motion 2022 UK first drive review tracking front

Ssangyong Korando e-Motion 2022 UK review

Ssangyong Korando e-Motion 2022 UK review
1 Lexus NX 350h 2022 UK first drive review tracking front

Lexus NX 350h 2022 UK review

Lexus NX 350h 2022 UK review
1 Ecurie Ecosse LM C 2022 first drive review lead

Ecurie Ecosse LM-C 2022 review

Ecurie Ecosse LM-C 2022 review
1 Peugeot 5008 FD 4

Peugeot 5008 1.2 Puretech 130 2022 review

Peugeot 5008 1.2 Puretech 130 2022 review

View all latest drives