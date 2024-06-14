Jaguar F-Type production ends after 87,731 examples built

The final Jaguar F-Type has rolled off the firm’s Castle Bromwich production line, ahead of the brand's transition into a maker of low-volume electric luxury cars.

The last F-Type was assembled exactly 50 years after the final E-Type, with its specification referencing its ancestor – a Giola Green convertible with a tan leather interior and a black roof.

The final example will join the Jaguar Daimler Heritage Trust’s collection at Gaydon, along with the last XE, XF and XF Sportbrake.

F-Types will remain available in Jaguar showrooms until early next year.

A total of 87,731 examples of the sports car were built – 15,000 more than of the E-Type.

The end of F-Type, XE and XF production at Castle Bromwich means that Jaguar is – in the short term – an SUV-only brand. Production of the F-Pace will remain at Solihull and the E-Pace and I-Pace will continue to be assembled in Graz, Austria, until next year.

Jaguar’s next electric car, a grand tourer on the brand-new JEA platform, will be unveiled later this year.

It will have a range of 430 miles, its starting price will top £100,000 and it is expected to pack a dual-motor powertrain with a combined output of more than 575bhp.

JLR chief creative officer Gerry McGovern has previously referenced the E-Type and XJS as blueprints for the new car but also promised it would be a “copy of nothing”.

“Jaguars need to have a jaw-dropping moment, a sense of wow,” said McGovern.

It is understood that the GT will be followed by an opulent SUV to rival the Bentley Bentayga, as well as a large saloon that indirectly replaces the stillborn XJ EV.