BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Jaguar F-Type production ends after 87,731 examples built
UP NEXT
Nio EL8 revealed as six-seat flagship EV with 316-mile range

Jaguar F-Type production ends after 87,731 examples built

Final petrol sports car leaves Castle Bromwich factory as brand gears up for electric reinvention
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
14 June 2024

The final Jaguar F-Type has rolled off the firm’s Castle Bromwich production line, ahead of the brand's transition into a maker of low-volume electric luxury cars.

The last F-Type was assembled exactly 50 years after the final E-Type, with its specification referencing its ancestor – a Giola Green convertible with a tan leather interior and a black roof. 

The final example will join the Jaguar Daimler Heritage Trust’s collection at Gaydon, along with the last XE, XF and XF Sportbrake.

Related articles

F-Types will remain available in Jaguar showrooms until early next year.

A total of 87,731 examples of the sports car were built – 15,000 more than of the E-Type.

The end of F-Type, XE and XF production at Castle Bromwich means that Jaguar is – in the short term – an SUV-only brand. Production of the F-Pace will remain at Solihull and the E-Pace and I-Pace will continue to be assembled in Graz, Austria, until next year.

Jaguar’s next electric car, a grand tourer on the brand-new JEA platform, will be unveiled later this year.

It will have a range of 430 miles, its starting price will top £100,000 and it is expected to pack a dual-motor powertrain with a combined output of more than 575bhp. 

JLR chief creative officer Gerry McGovern has previously referenced the E-Type and XJS as blueprints for the new car but also promised it would be a “copy of nothing”.

“Jaguars need to have a jaw-dropping moment, a sense of wow,” said McGovern.

It is understood that the GT will be followed by an opulent SUV to rival the Bentley Bentayga, as well as a large saloon that indirectly replaces the stillborn XJ EV.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

ford explorer review 2024 01 front cornering
Ford Explorer
8
Ford Explorer
vw touareg review 2024 01 front cornering
Volkswagen Touareg
7
Volkswagen Touareg
Mercedes Benz A Class RT lead cornering
Mercedes-Benz A-Class
8
Mercedes-Benz A-Class
renault captur review 2024 01 front tracking
Renault Captur
8
Renault Captur
aston martin dbx 707 review 2024 03 front tracking
Aston Martin DBX
9
Aston Martin DBX

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
Jaguar F-Type 2020 road test review - hero front

Jaguar F-Type

Jaguar gives its top-of-the-range sports car more poke and sharper handling

Read our review

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial Assistant, Autocar

As a reporter, Charlie plays a key role in setting the news agenda for the automotive industry. He joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication, What Car?. He's previously contributed to The Intercooler, and placed second in Hagerty’s 2019 Young Writer competition with a feature on the MG Metro 6R4

He is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, and hopes to one day add a lightweight sports car like an Alpine A110 or a Lotus Elise S1 to his collection.

used Jaguar F-Type cars for sale

Jaguar F-TYPE 3.0 V6 British Design Edition Auto AWD Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2016
£32,990
29,715miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Jaguar F-TYPE 3.0 V6 R-Dynamic Auto AWD Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2019
£41,750
14,591miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Jaguar F-Type 3.0 V6 S Auto Euro 5 (s/s) 2dr
2013
£23,995
46,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Jaguar F-Type 2.0i R-Dynamic Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2020
£36,995
3,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Jaguar F-TYPE 3.0 V6 S Auto Euro 5 (s/s) 2dr
2014
£26,895
36,199miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Jaguar F-Type 5.0 V8 R-Dynamic Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2023
£54,990
937miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Jaguar F-TYPE 5.0 V8 R Auto AWD Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2017
£43,489
16,171miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Jaguar F-TYPE 3.0 V6 Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2017
£23,995
65,799miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Jaguar F-TYPE 3.0 V6 S Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2016
£25,500
67,178miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Next
Prev
View all 516 cars
Powered By
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

ford explorer review 2024 01 front cornering
Ford Explorer
8
Ford Explorer
vw touareg review 2024 01 front cornering
Volkswagen Touareg
7
Volkswagen Touareg
Mercedes Benz A Class RT lead cornering
Mercedes-Benz A-Class
8
Mercedes-Benz A-Class
renault captur review 2024 01 front tracking
Renault Captur
8
Renault Captur
aston martin dbx 707 review 2024 03 front tracking
Aston Martin DBX
9
Aston Martin DBX

View all car reviews