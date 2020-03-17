Jaguar F-Type R P575 AWD 2020 UK review

Following neighbour Aston Martin’s lead, Jaguar has added a ‘quiet start’ mode to the F-Type R; sort of. Switch the car into ‘dynamic’ driving mode, or activate the exhaust’s noisy mode, before hitting the starter button and you’ll get an engine startup routine with all the audible blood and thunder that we’ve come to expect from JLR’s Bridgend-built 5.0-litre supercharged V8. Leave both well alone and you get a more reserved throat-clearance act which might allow you to escape the wrath of your family and neighbours when leaving home early in the morning.

Funny, that; something tells me most F-Type R owners aren’t too bothered if they wake the neighbours now and again. Even though it looks a little bit more of a sophisticate than it used to, this remains a sports car with a brash, extrovert personality; the closest thing to a modern-day TVR, probably. You’ll either love its slightly thuggish, loud and forceful charms, or you’ll be embarrassed by them and go and buy something more delicate and understated instead.

The car feels bigger and more substantial to drive than it looks from without, with so much bonnet out in front of you and a reasonable girth to manage. You can sense its bulk (at 1743kg unladen, there’s plenty of that) in the way it handles and rides, although undoubtedly less in the way it accelerates.

There’s a gently bristling firmness to its ride, which becomes slightly tetchy and recalcitrant with the adaptive dampers firmed up. There’s plenty of weight in the well-paced but quite isolating, slightly compliant-feeling steering, too; as well as just a hint of softness to the car’s handling response, and a permissiveness about its body control when cornering in ‘normal’ driving mode. Select ‘dynamic’ mode instead and the car corners flatter but leans hard on its outside wheels in the process, loading up the steering a bit and dealing skittishly with mid-corner bumps.

This is certainly a car with more performance brawn than the chassis can always make particularly easy to use; a bit of a bull terrier on a short lead, if you like. It’s fast and exciting, and gets into a fluent and and absorbing stride on faster, smoother country roads - and plenty will love all that about it. Instead of tracking effortlessly straight and soaking up whatever topography is throw at it on bumpier stretches, though, the car certainly needs to be driven: to be constantly but minutely corrected as it brusquely checks its diverted mass. Four-wheel drive or not, it’s lively under lots of power; the rear-axle will begin to nudge attitude into the car even with the electronics left on, although that liveliness is reigned in one way or another before it becomes problematic.

The F-Type R remains just a little bit wild and unruly, then, even in advancing years. Jaguar’s 3.7sec 0-62mph claim is one you feel you could easily reproduce, with the wonderful snarl of that V8, emerging over the most distant backdrop of supercharger whine, being a constant temptation, and the car being especially quick in-gear between 3500- and 5000rpm.

Between a gearbox that isn’t quite as quick to kick down as a twin-clutcher might be, and an engine that doesn’t produce low-range torque quite like a modern turbo V8 might, you do occasionally get the sense that the car’s powertrain’s just a little bit unresponsive. It’s not really a failing, though; just enough that quicker cross-country driving’s a lot more satisfying in manual mode, with the tacho needle kept right right where you want it; in which mode, the car’s also more immersive to drive in any case.