Jaguar EV-Type: trademark filing hints at electric F-Type successor

Jaguar is considering an array of design and powertrain options for the rebirth of its Porsche 911 rival
7 July 2020

Jaguar has registered to trademark the name Jaguar EV-Type, further fuelling speculation that the brand’s next sports car will be electric.

The trademark, which is still pending according to the WIPO global brand database, was first applied for in mid-February.

While trademarks are often registered by companies for a variety of reasons and don’t always preview the name of a forthcoming model, Autocar understands the British brand is actively considering an electric sports car.

Jaguar F-Type could become electric halo model

The name EV-Type appears to be a reference to the iconic Jaguar E-Type sports car of the 1960s and 1970s. This, along with the fact that the only Jaguar model still using the ‘Type’ suffix is the F-Type, adds considerable weight to the assumption.

It is still believed that Jaguar hasn’t firmly decided on what form the replacement for the F-Type will take, despite its designers having strong ideas. Former design director Ian Callum revealed last year that he had created a blueprint for Jaguar’s next-generation sports car with a mid-engined layout and a look inspired by the ill-fated C-X75 of 2010.

That design is thought to be dependent on a decision to make the next F-Type an EV; another proposal for a front-engined petrol car also remains on the drawing board.

Last year, Jaguar unveiled the Vision Gran Turismo Coupé concept as a digital model designed exclusively for the Gran Turismo videogame franchise. The company gave no indiciation that it would create a production version of the 1006bhp electric supercar, but its characterising features - a high beltline, long bonnet and swooping rear deck - are inspired by the C-X75 and F-Type, and could preview the design of future Jaguar EVs. 

One stumbling block would be the need to spend big on developing a bespoke platform for an electric sports car, although this issue could be helped if Jaguar Land Rover extends its budding collaboration with BMW.

jason_recliner

7 July 2020

Won't it use the XJ platform?

