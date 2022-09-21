BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Italian EV firm Aehra to show striking BMW iX rival next month
UP NEXT
50 years of BMW M podcast – the motor sport episode

Italian EV firm Aehra to show striking BMW iX rival next month

Italian-American car maker wants to “eclipse” its competitors with a fresh take on the EV market
News
3 mins read
21 September 2022

New “ultra-premium” EV start-up Aehra has promised to “eclipse” other car makers later this year when it launches its first SUV and saloon, both of which will come to the UK.

Priced at €180,000 (£155,430) and €160,000 (£138,160) respectively, the currently unnamed cars will be launched with just one battery option that has a claimed range of 497 miles.

This battery will power three motors, one mounted to the front axle and two fitted to the rear, producing “quite an output”, Hazim Nada, co-founder of the Italian-American firm, told Autocar at the company's launch.

Related articles

The firm has just revealed the first official preview images of its BMW iX-rivalling SUV, which it says will showcase "a design profoundly different to that of any vehicle currently on the market", ahead of a reveal next month.

It highlights the car's low front end, spacious cabin and aero-optimised silhouette as some of its trademark features - which are the work of a car design 'super-group' comprising ex-Lamborghini design bosses Filippo Perini, Alessandro Salvagnin and Alessandro Serra, as well as Italdesign exterior designer Marco Quamori.

“We aren't aiming for the thousands of horsepowers, but we're still aiming for high-premium performance, which will marry [up with] the vehicle dynamics that we want to give to our customers,” he added, refusing to give an exact power figure.

“So certainly we will have quite the output, but we're not aiming to be in the hypercar segment or the want-to-be-hypercar segment.”

Both cars will get Italian styling cues and have “roomy” interiors, but each will look unique. “They will look like concepts on the road,” Nada added. 

Advertisement

Latest Drives

bmw 3 series 01 front tracking
BMW 3 Series M340i xDrive 2022 review
BMW 3 Series M340i xDrive 2022 review
toyota supra 2022 01 front tracking
Toyota GR Supra 3.0 Manual 2022 UK review
Toyota GR Supra 3.0 Manual 2022 UK review
01 DS 7 FD 2022 Hero track
DS 7 E-Tense 225 2022 review
DS 7 E-Tense 225 2022 review
GR Corolla Morizo cornering
Toyota GR Corolla 2022 review
Toyota GR Corolla 2022 review
Vauxhall Corsa e Anniversary Edition 519890
Vauxhall Corsa-e Anniversary Edition 2022 UK review
Vauxhall Corsa-e Anniversary Edition 2022 UK review

View all latest drives

Back to top

Nada also said one of the firm's priorities is to release vehicles which look different to those from other brands, which have designed their EVs “in a way that's too tied to the traditional legacy ICE vehicles”.

The Aehra saloon will be similarly sized to the Tesla Model S and the Aehra SUV will be “just a bit longer” than the Audi E-tron.

Inside, the cars will be bigger than their competitors, Nada said, with a “lounge-type set-up”. The SUV will be able to seat five adults more than 6ft tall “comfortably”.

Nada added: “You will feel like you’re in a first-class lounge or first-class air seat rather than in a traditional vehicle.”

Aehra plans to produce up to 25,000 units of each model per year, with the factories set to get going at the start of 2025. First deliveries are expected later that year.

Yet, Aehra stands out among other start-ups for its high pricing, which puts it on a par with the top-specced Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance and Porsche Taycan 560kW Turbo S.

Used cars for sale

Fiat 500X 1.4 MultiAir Lounge DDCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£11,489
31,285miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Mitsubishi OUTLANDER 2.4h TwinMotor 13.8kWh Dynamic CVT 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£28,999
5,125miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
View details
Ford Fiesta 1.25 Style 3dr
2012
£4,495
62,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Land Rover RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 SE 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£17,990
39,404miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Honda Jazz 1.2 I-DSI S 5dr
2006
£1,690
93,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Corsa-e 50kWh Elite Nav Auto 5dr (7.4Kw Charger)
2020
£22,495
20,606miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Seat Leon 1.0 TSI SE Dynamic Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£15,990
20,741miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Volkswagen Scirocco 2.0 TDI BlueMotion Tech R-Line Euro 5 (s/s) 3dr (Leather, Nav)
2013
£7,995
94,973miles
Diesel
Manual
3
View details
Fiat 500 HATCHBACK 1.2 Lounge Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2016
£7,808
38,976miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
5
Add a comment…
sabre 30 June 2022

The hint for prospects of success lie in the name of the company co-founder: Nada. Putin will not invest.

soldi 30 June 2022

Is the guy behind this startup related to Dany Bahar? 

scotty5 30 June 2022

Between this and Jaguar and others, I'll be spoiled for choice on how to spend over £150,000 EV. Trouble is I have less choice if I want to spend under £25k on an EV.

Just a reality check, £25k is a fortune to many car buyers.

I really do fear for the car industry. The profits may still be there but I'm struggling to see where the volume is going to come from.

 

gavsmit 30 June 2022

I completely agree.

Not sure where they got this 'Fresh take on the EV market" from because everyone is packaging up their EV offerings as 'premium' or 'up-market' these days to justify ludicrously high prices.

With even once budget makes like Hyundai launching £50-60k plus models like the Ioniq 6 (it wasn't that long ago they were flogging huge numbers of sub-£10,000 i10s during the government scrappage scheme) what hope is there for every day people to afford an EV?

The fuel companies must be laughing their heads off because with no chance of most people affording an EV, they can charge what they like for petrol and diesel now, and public transport strikes are helping that happen.

The current situation can make someone very cynical about what is really going on.

Latest Drives

bmw 3 series 01 front tracking
BMW 3 Series M340i xDrive 2022 review
BMW 3 Series M340i xDrive 2022 review
toyota supra 2022 01 front tracking
Toyota GR Supra 3.0 Manual 2022 UK review
Toyota GR Supra 3.0 Manual 2022 UK review
01 DS 7 FD 2022 Hero track
DS 7 E-Tense 225 2022 review
DS 7 E-Tense 225 2022 review
GR Corolla Morizo cornering
Toyota GR Corolla 2022 review
Toyota GR Corolla 2022 review
Vauxhall Corsa e Anniversary Edition 519890
Vauxhall Corsa-e Anniversary Edition 2022 UK review
Vauxhall Corsa-e Anniversary Edition 2022 UK review

View all latest drives