Ineos Quartermaster pick-up boosts Grenadier's appeal

The Ineos Quartermaster pick-up has been revealed at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. It is the open-backed version of the Grenadier 4x4.

It is 305mm longer than the Grenadier Station Wagon, giving it a load bay that measures 1564mm long and 1619mm wide – large enough to carry a standard Euro pallet. The load bay is also fitted with 400W power take-off and four tie-down rings, while the tailgate can support up to 225kg when open.

The Quartermaster’s towing and payload capacities match those of the five-seat Station Wagon. It can pull up to 3500kg and carry up to 835kg or 760kg (in petrol and diesel guise, respectively, excluding the driver’s weight).

Power comes courtesy of the same BMW-supplied 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged engines as the Station Wagon. The petrol unit produces 282bhp and 332lb ft, while the diesel makes 246bhp and 406lb ft. This is delivered to all four wheels through a centre differential with a two-speed transfer case. Front and rear differentials are optional extras.

Ineos boasts of the Quartermaster’s “class-leading” off-road capabilities, with 264mm of ground clearance and an 800mm wading depth. Its maximum approach, breakover and departure angles are 35.5deg, 26.2deg and 22.6deg, respectively.

For reference, the Ford Ranger Raptor has an approach angle of 32.0deg, and breakover and departure angles of 24.0deg.

The trim line-up mirrors that of the Grenadier Station Wagon, with regular, Trialmaster and Fieldmaster trims. Prices ranges from £66,125 (including VAT) for a base model to £73,715 for a Belstaff Edition.