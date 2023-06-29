BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Ineos Quartermaster pick-up boosts Grenadier's appeal
UP NEXT
Petrol Jeep Avenger confirmed for UK sale

Ineos Quartermaster pick-up boosts Grenadier's appeal

Open-back variant of the 4x4 aims to be the most capable pick-up on the market
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
13 July 2023

The Ineos Quartermaster pick-up has been revealed at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. It is the open-backed version of the Grenadier 4x4.

It is 305mm longer than the Grenadier Station Wagon, giving it a load bay that measures 1564mm long and 1619mm wide – large enough to carry a standard Euro pallet. The load bay is also fitted with 400W power take-off and four tie-down rings, while the tailgate can support up to 225kg when open.

The Quartermaster’s towing and payload capacities match those of the five-seat Station Wagon. It can pull up to 3500kg and carry up to 835kg or 760kg (in petrol and diesel guise, respectively, excluding the driver’s weight).

Related articles

Read more: Ineos Grenadier fuel cell revealed

Power comes courtesy of the same BMW-supplied 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged engines as the Station Wagon. The petrol unit produces 282bhp and 332lb ft, while the diesel makes 246bhp and 406lb ft. This is delivered to all four wheels through a centre differential with a two-speed transfer case. Front and rear differentials are optional extras.

Ineos boasts of the Quartermaster’s “class-leading” off-road capabilities, with 264mm of ground clearance and an 800mm wading depth. Its maximum approach, breakover and departure angles are 35.5deg, 26.2deg and 22.6deg, respectively.

Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster rear quarter tracking on dirt track

Car Review
Ineos Grenadier
Ineos Grenadier hill
Read our full road test review
Read more

For reference, the Ford Ranger Raptor has an approach angle of 32.0deg, and breakover and departure angles of 24.0deg.

The trim line-up mirrors that of the Grenadier Station Wagon, with regular, Trialmaster and Fieldmaster trims. Prices ranges from £66,125 (including VAT) for a base model to £73,715 for a Belstaff Edition.

used Ineos Grenadier cars for sale

Ineos GRENADIER 3.0D Fieldmaster Edition Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 6dr (5Seat)
2023
£74,995
10miles
Diesel
Automatic
6
Ineos GRENADIER 3.0D Trialmaster Edition Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 6dr (5Seat)
2023
£78,995
10miles
Diesel
Automatic
6
Ineos Grenadier 3.0D Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 6dr (5Seat)
2023
£55,030
50miles
Diesel
Automatic
6
Ineos Grenadier 3.0D Trialmaster Edition Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 6dr (5Seat)
2023
£73,221
58miles
Diesel
Automatic
6
Ineos Grenadier 3.0P Fieldmaster Edition Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 6dr (5Seat)
2023
£74,995
100miles
Petrol
Automatic
6
Ineos Grenadier 3.0D Utility Wagon Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 6dr (2Seat)
2023
£64,850
200miles
Diesel
Automatic
6
Ineos Grenadier 3.0D Utility Wagon Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 6dr (2Seat)
2023
£72,999
200miles
Diesel
Automatic
6
Ineos Grenadier 3.0P Utility Wagon Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 6dr (2Seat)
2023
£50,199
200miles
Petrol
Automatic
6
Ineos GRENADIER 3.0D Utility Wagon Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 6dr (2Seat)
2023
£60,000
200miles
Diesel
Automatic
6
Next
Prev
View all 24 cars
Powerd By

Advertisement

Latest Drives

alpina b5 gt rview 2023 01 cornering front Richard Lane
Alpina B5 GT 2023 first drive
Alpina B5 GT 2023 first drive
BMW X7 front lead
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
01 Renault Clio facelift FD 2023 lead front driving
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
alfa romeo giulia quadrifoglio 100years review 01 tracking front
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023 first drive
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023 first drive
polestar 2 review 2023 01 cornering front
Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor RWD 2023 first drive
Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor RWD 2023 first drive

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Ineos Grenadier hill

Ineos Grenadier

The Ineos Grenadier is an all-new but old-school off-road workhorse. It now presents itself for long-awaited scrutiny

Read our review

Join the debate

Comments
18
Add a comment…
macboy 14 July 2023

Who is it for in the UK? It's £70k (or more with options), speed limited because of its commercial categorisation but can't carry a tonne so isn't VAT reclaimable. It has "tool" credentials as an off-roader so they say but it can't carry any more than my Volvo while it does it. It'll also struggle to do 20mpg and it's HUGE on UK roads. Hardly a go-too choice for business. So is it lifestyle choice for London surfers who need a way to transport their boards to Croyde? It's an abolsute mystery. 

Symanski 14 July 2023

One thing that's catching people out with the Grenadier, and I only learned about a couple of weeks ago, is that it's classed as a commercial vehicle in the UK.   Not a passenger car.

 

How does that affect the owners?

 

Firstly, its been reported insurance is harder to find and more costly.

 

Secondly, you're then limited to a lower speed limit, not the same as passenger cars like the New Defender.

 

Plus, you're still working with a heavy vechicle with low, for today, MPG.   You can't load it up as much as you'd think due to its maximum weight (with driver and passengers).

 

Also if you're a business buyer then do look up the Benefit in Kind and VAT implications on this as HMRC aren't recognising it as yet either.

 

Oldphart 13 July 2023

A fully loaded europallet puts a lot of weight a long way behind the rear axle. I wonder what it's like to drive like that?

 

Latest Drives

alpina b5 gt rview 2023 01 cornering front Richard Lane
Alpina B5 GT 2023 first drive
Alpina B5 GT 2023 first drive
BMW X7 front lead
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
01 Renault Clio facelift FD 2023 lead front driving
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
alfa romeo giulia quadrifoglio 100years review 01 tracking front
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023 first drive
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023 first drive
polestar 2 review 2023 01 cornering front
Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor RWD 2023 first drive
Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor RWD 2023 first drive

View all latest drives