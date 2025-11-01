BACK TO ALL NEWS
Ian Callum: axed Jaguar XJ EV could have used six-cylinder engine
Ian Callum: axed Jaguar XJ EV could have used six-cylinder engine

During a special My Week in Cars podcast, Callum admits the XJ “was packaged to take a six-cylinder"

Charlie Martin
News
2 mins read
1 November 2025

The ill-fated electric Jaguar XJ, previously understood to employ exclusively battery-electric powertrains, could have used a combustion engine.

Speaking at a live recording of the Autocar My Week in Cars podcast, XJ designer Ian Callum said the saloon “was packaged to take a six-cylinder engine, if need be”. 

That would have given Jaguar crucial flexibility to respond to fluctuating demand for electric cars. That could have proven a boon for the brand, given the growth of the EV market has fallen short of forecasts made when it was cancelled in 2021. 

Several of Jaguar’s former rivals have been stung by the shortfall, with Mercedes among the most notable. Autocar recently reported the German brand plans to end production of the EQE and EQS saloons early, in favour of launching a new S-Class with the choice of either internal-combustion or battery-electric powertrains.

Callum did not elaborate on what specifically would have powered the XJ. It would likely have used the same straight-sixes offered in the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport, based on the MLA architecture that would also have underpinned the XJ. 

Callum also revealed that the XJ would have broken from tradition in not offering a choice of short- and long-wheelbase bodies. “We didn't want to get into this ramble about two wheelbases, which seemed quite traditional, so we created something in the middle in terms of size,” he said.

He added that the new XJ’s design was “more stately” – something he “fought against”.

Callum revealed that alongside the XJ and the J-Pace SUV, he also designed a new F-Pace – ”which doubled up as a new I-Pace”  – as well as a “new Jaguar sports car” that would likely have replaced the F-Type. 

Callum left Jaguar in June 2019 to co-found his own design consultancy, Callum Design, with former colleague David Fairbairn. The XJ was cancelled in February 2021 as JLR enacted its Reimagine strategy, which has manifested Jaguar’s complete reinvention as a brand. 

Callum did not explicitly provide his thoughts on Jaguar’s new look, nor on its Type 00 concept car, but said: “I look at all these new electric cars and they look like they were designed 20 years ago. I don't understand why they got long bonnets on them. Why would you build an electric car with a long bonnet on it? It's not got a V12 in there. I can't think of any in particular, mind you.”

To listen to the full interview with Callum and Fairbairn, subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Spotify or via your preferred podcast platform. If you subscribe, rate and review the pod, we'd really appreciate that too.

