Hyundai previews heavily redesigned Santa Fe SUV

Korean maker's flagship European SUV moves over to new platform; full reveal due in coming weeks
26 May 2020

Hyundai has released the first official image of its revised Santa Fe, previewing a full reveal in the coming weeks. 

Although effectively a mid-life refresh, Hyundai has taken the opportunity to introduce an all-new platform under the skin of the Santa Fe, despite the current model being less than two years old. 

The overhauled Santa Fe is the first of the brand's models in Europe to benefit from the "all-new third-generation Hyundai vehicle platform". It allows for the introduction of hybrid and plug-in hybrid variants for the first time. 

The decision is similar to rival Land Rover's Discovery Sport, which received minor updates visually but a new platform under the skin last year. It's thought the new platform also aligns the Santa Fe more closely with the new-generation Kia Sorento, due later this year.  

The preview image only shows the front end, which we can see benefits from a new front grille design with integrated running lights mounted vertically below the headlights for a T-shaped light signature. The rest of the updates focus on making the SUV look more "dignified and charismatic".

The Santa Fe's interior is also part of the roster of changes. No specific updates have been listed yet, but Hyundai claims the changes provide "premium sensibility and comfort". The model will be revealed in full next month, with first examples arriving in Europe in September.

