The Hyundai Ioniq 9 will be revealed next month as the brand’s answer to the Volvo EX90.
The new electric seven-seater, twinned with the Kia EV9, is a development of the Seven concept shown three years ago. Although it was originally billed to be badged as Ioniq 7, Autocar understands it was renamed because ‘7’ would have implied it was lesser than the EV9.
The Ioniq 9 will use the same extended version of the e-GMP platform as its twin and is also likely to have the same 99.8kWh battery pack. As with the EV9, 200bhp single-motor and 378bhp dual-motor set-ups will be offered. In the Kia, they yield ranges of 349 and 313 miles respectively.
It is likely that the SUV will gain a hot N variant, given that a ‘GT’ version of the EV9 has already been spied testing at the Nürburgring. This makes a case for the Ioniq 9 to use the 641bhp dual-motor, four-wheel-drive powertrain that propels the Ioniq 5 N.
In contrast to the blocky EV9, the Ioniq 9 will feature a sloping roofline and more curvaceous bodywork. Elements of the Seven concept are retained, including its lighting signatures and flared haunches. Frameless windows and rear coach doors have been scrapped, with Ioniq 9 prototypes being seen with traditional B- and C-pillars and conventional door handles.
Its interior will be similar to that of the new Hyundai Santa Fe. The digital instrument display and infotainment touchscreen are the focal point, with the latter angled toward the driver.
In keeping with other Hyundai models, such as the Kona, physical controls will be retained for audio and climate. Less important functions such as the air direction are mapped to a touch panel between the climate dials. The gear selector is the same as that in the Santa Fe: a twisting dial on the steering column.
The first examples of the Ioniq 9 will arrive in the UK next year. Pricing is likely to start between £60,000 and £70,000, which would undercut the EX90 by around £30,000.
I guess someone needs seven seats every day, airport transfer car, I like the shape.
It'll be interesting to see how the Ioniq 9 does here in Britain, historically big Hyundai's such as the XG 30 & Grandeur have not sold at all well here plus Genesis seems to be finding the market difficult too. Stll the Ioniq 9 should be a great second hand buy
Sensible comment, at 30k less than an EX90 it's sure to steal a few sales from the Volvo, although I hope it doesn't look like the artists mock up picture though.
There goes all Discovery sales.
I don't know about that,but, this I'm not sure about,so it potentially will be £30K cheaper than a Range Rocer product,it may even be a better vehicle overall,it's still got to overcome the faithful who repeat buy and to be honest this car is cohesive,it's like two cars welded together, from the windows down it's generic, just like it's competitors, the top half is over styled for me,and the usual tech fest inside which is ok because our lives now involves everyday, I using it now for instance,yes, will be interesting to see how they sell.
I find myself agreeing with Cavaellini!! I have some friends, successful business and 3 partners. They all just lease new hybrid Range Rovers every 3 years because that's what they do (6 in total for spouses too!). They've been in my Volvo XC90, liked it a lot, friends have Teslas and Audis, my old CUPRA Leon Estate had more tech, reliability and practical space than their hybrid Rangie Sport (it needed a new hybrid system after 6 months, but too be balanced the other 11 have been fine) - but no, they just buy Range Rovers as they are brand snobs and also can't be bothered to research alternatives, it's just nice transport to them....
Badge snobs... probably think the same of you.
What rubbish, as if one 65k Hyundai 2wd will stop ALL sales of the Discovery.
Grow up, genius, it was just rhetorical.