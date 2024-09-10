BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Hyundai Ioniq 9 to be revealed imminently
UP NEXT
Porsche 911 GT3 has two years left without hybrid or turbo

Hyundai Ioniq 9 to be revealed imminently

New electric seven-seater, closely related to Kia's EV9, will go on sale next year

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
30 October 2024

The Hyundai Ioniq 9 will be revealed next month as the brand’s answer to the Volvo EX90.

The new electric seven-seater, twinned with the Kia EV9, is a development of the Seven concept shown three years ago. Although it was originally billed to be badged as Ioniq 7, Autocar understands it was renamed because ‘7’ would have implied it was lesser than the EV9. 

The Ioniq 9 will use the same extended version of the e-GMP platform as its twin and is also likely to have the same 99.8kWh battery pack. As with the EV9, 200bhp single-motor and 378bhp dual-motor set-ups will be offered. In the Kia, they yield ranges of 349 and 313 miles respectively.

Related articles

It is likely that the SUV will gain a hot N variant, given that a ‘GT’ version of the EV9 has already been spied testing at the Nürburgring. This makes a case for the Ioniq 9 to use the 641bhp dual-motor, four-wheel-drive powertrain that propels the Ioniq 5 N.

In contrast to the blocky EV9, the Ioniq 9 will feature a sloping roofline and more curvaceous bodywork. Elements of the Seven concept are retained, including its lighting signatures and flared haunches. Frameless windows and rear coach doors have been scrapped, with Ioniq 9 prototypes being seen with traditional B- and C-pillars and conventional door handles.

Its interior will be similar to that of the new Hyundai Santa Fe. The digital instrument display and infotainment touchscreen are the focal point, with the latter angled toward the driver. 

In keeping with other Hyundai models, such as the Kona, physical controls will be retained for audio and climate. Less important functions such as the air direction are mapped to a touch panel between the climate dials. The gear selector is the same as that in the Santa Fe: a twisting dial on the steering column.

The first examples of the Ioniq 9 will arrive in the UK next year. Pricing is likely to start between £60,000 and £70,000, which would undercut the EX90 by around £30,000.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Dacia Duster review
Dacia Duster
9
Dacia Duster
01 Mini Aceman SE 2024 review lead driving
Mini Aceman
Mini Aceman
Ford Capri review front cornering
Ford Capri
Ford Capri
Audi Q2 review cornering
Audi Q2
7
Audi Q2
01 Audi S E Tron GT 2024 review lead front driving
Audi E-tron GT
8
Audi E-tron GT

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
kia ev9 review

Kia EV9

By venturing into luxury SUVs, has Kia bitten off more than it can chew?

Read our review

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial assistant, Autocar

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, providing videos for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

Charlie is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, which he swears to be the best car in the world. Until it breaks.

used Kia EV9 cars for sale

Kia EV9 99.8kWh GT-Line S Auto AWD 5dr (7 Seat)
2024
£66,995
5,000miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Kia EV9 99.8kWh GT-Line S Auto AWD 5dr (7 Seat)
2024
£65,998
4,974miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Kia EV9 99.8kWh GT-Line S Auto AWD 5dr (7 Seat)
2024
£64,800
12,350miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Kia EV9 99.8kWh GT-Line S Auto AWD 5dr (6 Seat)
2024
£67,500
5,855miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Kia EV9 99.8kWh GT-Line S Auto AWD 5dr (7 Seat)
2024
£67,450
6,915miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Kia EV9 99.8kWh GT-Line S Auto AWD 5dr (6 Seat)
2024
£68,139
3,825miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Kia EV9 99.8kWh GT-Line S Auto AWD 5dr (7 Seat)
2024
£63,498
13,384miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Kia EV9 99.8kWh GT-Line S Auto AWD 5dr (6 Seat)
2024
£69,998
164miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Kia EV9 99.8kWh GT-Line S Auto AWD 5dr (6 Seat)
2024
£71,990
1,000miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all 19 cars
Powered By

Join the debate

Comments
9
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 30 October 2024

I guess someone needs seven seats every day, airport transfer car, I like the shape.

ianp55 10 September 2024

It'll be interesting to see how the Ioniq 9 does here in Britain, historically big Hyundai's such as the XG 30 & Grandeur have not sold at all well here plus Genesis seems to be finding the market difficult too. Stll the Ioniq 9 should be a great second hand buy

xxxx 10 September 2024

Sensible comment, at 30k less than an EX90 it's sure to steal a few sales from the Volvo, although I hope it doesn't look like the artists mock up picture though.

Arthur Sleep 10 September 2024

There goes all Discovery sales.

Peter Cavellini 10 September 2024
Arthur Sleep wrote:

There goes all Discovery sales.

I don't know about that,but, this I'm not sure about,so it potentially will be £30K cheaper than a Range Rocer product,it may even be a better vehicle overall,it's still got to overcome the faithful who repeat buy and to be honest this car is cohesive,it's like two cars welded together, from the windows down  it's generic, just like it's competitors, the top half is over styled for me,and the usual tech fest inside which is ok because our lives now involves everyday, I using it now for instance,yes, will be interesting to see how they sell.

Deputy 10 September 2024

I find myself agreeing with Cavaellini!!  I have some friends, successful business and 3 partners.  They all just lease new hybrid Range Rovers every 3 years because that's what they do (6 in total for spouses too!).  They've been in my Volvo XC90, liked it a lot, friends have Teslas and Audis, my old CUPRA Leon Estate had more tech, reliability and practical space than their hybrid Rangie Sport (it needed a new hybrid system after 6 months, but too be balanced the other 11 have been fine) - but no, they just buy Range Rovers as they are brand snobs and also can't be bothered to research alternatives, it's just nice transport to them....

xxxx 10 September 2024

Badge snobs... probably think the same of you.

xxxx 10 September 2024

What rubbish, as if one 65k Hyundai 2wd will stop ALL sales of the Discovery.

Arthur Sleep 10 September 2024

Grow up, genius, it was just rhetorical.

Latest Reviews

Dacia Duster review
Dacia Duster
9
Dacia Duster
01 Mini Aceman SE 2024 review lead driving
Mini Aceman
Mini Aceman
Ford Capri review front cornering
Ford Capri
Ford Capri
Audi Q2 review cornering
Audi Q2
7
Audi Q2
01 Audi S E Tron GT 2024 review lead front driving
Audi E-tron GT
8
Audi E-tron GT

View all car reviews