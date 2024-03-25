BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Kia EV9 GT first look: 600bhp seven-seater hits the Nurburgring
UP NEXT
Revised business plan to bring 30 new Nissans by 2026

Kia EV9 GT first look: 600bhp seven-seater hits the Nurburgring

Big electric SUV gets even more power, performance-focused chassis tweaks and a mean styling overhaul
Jonathan Bryce
News
2 mins read
25 March 2024

The Kia EV9 GT is in the final stages of testing ahead of its launch as the Korean brand's most powerful and expensive car yet.

The GT transformation will bring more power, performance-focused chassis tweaks and angrier styling to the three-row electric SUV, which was launched in standard form last year. 

The current most powerful EV9 is the dual-motor GT-Line, which produces 380bhp and 442lb ft of torque, making it good for a 0-62mph time of 5.3sec – although a downloadable Boost function increases torque to 516lb ft and cuts the 0-62mph time by 0.7sec. 

Related articles

The EV9 GT is expected to share its dual-motor, four-wheel-drive powertrain with Kia's current most powerful car, the 577bhp EV6 GT, but this will likely receive a power boost to make up for the 410kg of additional heft.

It will get a similar suite of chassis tweaks, too, including an upgraded steering system, beefier brakes and new suspension components to give it better cornering dynamics.

The suite of upgrades is currently being honed at the Nurbürgring, where the hot SUV has been pictured testing for the first time ahead of an expected unveiling later this year. 

The electric car is still heavily draped in camouflage, but it can be seen to feature more prominent rear bumpers, lime-green brake callipers and restyled alloys. The roof hasn't been wrapped, revealing that it will wear the same matt grey paint as the EV6 GT.

Kia hasn't yet confirmed a debut date for the EV9 GT, nor given any indication of its availability or pricing, but we expect it to command a healthy premium over the EV9 GT-Line, which costs just shy of £76,000. 

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Silence S04 front three quarter lead
Silence S04 review
Silence S04 review
Nissan Juke review front three quarter lead
Nissan Juke
Nissan Juke
SUZUKI SWIFT FRONTIER BLUE BORDEAUX MAR24 UK ©JORDAN BUTTERS 1
Suzuki Swift review
8
Suzuki Swift review
vw id7 review 2024 01 tracking front
Volkswagen ID 7
9
Volkswagen ID 7
2024 Polestar 4 prototype at test track 2
Polestar 4 prototype review
Polestar 4 prototype review

View all car reviews

Jonathan Bryce

Jonathan Bryce
Title: Editorial Assistant

Jonathan is an editorial assitant working with Autocar. He has held this position since March 2024, having previously studied at the University of Glasgow before moving to London to become an editorial apprentice and pursue a career in motoring journalism. 

His role at work involves writing news stories, travelling to launch events and interviewing some of the industry's most influential executives, rewriting used car reviews and used car advice articles, updating and uploading articles for the Autocar website and making sure they are optimised for search engines, and regularly appearing on Autocar's social media channels including Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

used cars for sale

Peugeot 208 1.2 VTi PureTech Active Euro 6 5dr
2015
£5,398
54,396miles
Petrol
Manual
5
BMW M2 3.0i DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2018
£30,995
15,500miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Audi RS Q3 2.5 TFSI Audi Sport Edition S Tronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£47,995
15,490miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Toyota Yaris 1.33 Dual VVT-i T Spirit MultiMode Euro 4 (s/s) 5dr
2009
£5,750
35,300miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Skoda OCTAVIA 1.4 TSI SE Euro 5 5dr
2011
£3,295
91,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Land Rover DISCOVERY SPORT 2.0 TD4 HSE Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£15,490
60,816miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Hyundai I10 1.2 Premium Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£15,991
12,258miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Hyundai I10 1.0 T-GDi N Line Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£15,392
8,557miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Hyundai I30 1.6 CRDi Blue Drive Premium SE DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£14,323
27,749miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powered By

Join the debate

Comments
3
Add a comment…
Pierre 25 March 2024

I saw my first Big Kia on the road the other day. Man, it was gross A lumbering joke of a car, like so many laughable SUVs clogging the roads now.

Peter Cavellini 25 March 2024

Wouldn't be making them if they hadn't had some positive feedback at Car Clinics or Car shows,may sell well in their home market.

johnfaganwilliams 25 March 2024

God, I'd love to see the business case for this monstrosity. How many people actually need a hot-rod 7 seater beamoth? So you can all sickup the cheap prosecco and fish roe? What a'kin dumb concept. Probably sell by the millions to people with the IQ of a dumpster.

Latest Reviews

Silence S04 front three quarter lead
Silence S04 review
Silence S04 review
Nissan Juke review front three quarter lead
Nissan Juke
Nissan Juke
SUZUKI SWIFT FRONTIER BLUE BORDEAUX MAR24 UK ©JORDAN BUTTERS 1
Suzuki Swift review
8
Suzuki Swift review
vw id7 review 2024 01 tracking front
Volkswagen ID 7
9
Volkswagen ID 7
2024 Polestar 4 prototype at test track 2
Polestar 4 prototype review
Polestar 4 prototype review

View all car reviews