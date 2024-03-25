Kia EV9 GT first look: 600bhp seven-seater hits the Nurburgring

The Kia EV9 GT is in the final stages of testing ahead of its launch as the Korean brand's most powerful and expensive car yet.

The GT transformation will bring more power, performance-focused chassis tweaks and angrier styling to the three-row electric SUV, which was launched in standard form last year.

The current most powerful EV9 is the dual-motor GT-Line, which produces 380bhp and 442lb ft of torque, making it good for a 0-62mph time of 5.3sec – although a downloadable Boost function increases torque to 516lb ft and cuts the 0-62mph time by 0.7sec.

The EV9 GT is expected to share its dual-motor, four-wheel-drive powertrain with Kia's current most powerful car, the 577bhp EV6 GT, but this will likely receive a power boost to make up for the 410kg of additional heft.

It will get a similar suite of chassis tweaks, too, including an upgraded steering system, beefier brakes and new suspension components to give it better cornering dynamics.

The suite of upgrades is currently being honed at the Nurbürgring, where the hot SUV has been pictured testing for the first time ahead of an expected unveiling later this year.

The electric car is still heavily draped in camouflage, but it can be seen to feature more prominent rear bumpers, lime-green brake callipers and restyled alloys. The roof hasn't been wrapped, revealing that it will wear the same matt grey paint as the EV6 GT.

Kia hasn't yet confirmed a debut date for the EV9 GT, nor given any indication of its availability or pricing, but we expect it to command a healthy premium over the EV9 GT-Line, which costs just shy of £76,000.