UK order books have opened for the Hyundai Ioniq 6 N, with the 641bhp super-saloon priced from £65,800.

Hyundai’s second electric performance car, it represents a significantly upgrade over the regular Ioniq 6.

In addition to the high-output dual-motor powertrain, which allows it to dispatch the 0-62mph sprint in 3.2sec and hit 160mph, it gets electrically adjustable dampers and an electronic limited-slip differential.

Its 84kWh battery officially yields a range of 302 miles between charges.

The simulated sequential gearbox that was first offered on the Ioniq 5 N – and which was key to that car’s rave reviews – has been updated for the Ioniq 6 N, with shorter ‘ratios’ and a new sound system.

Visual tweaks include a rear spoiler, a front splitter, side skirts and a rear diffuser.

The Ioniq 6 N sits on 20in alloy wheels with model-specific 275mm-wide Pirelli P Zero tyres.

Stopping power is provided by 400mm vented discs with four-piston calipers up front and vented 360mm discs at the rear.

Inside, the car gets an N-specific steering wheel with paddles for the simulated gearbox and extra controls for customising the drive mode settings. It's also fitted with the same bucket seats as in the Ioniq 5 N.

It can be had in six paint finishes: pearlescent white paint is standard, while N’s signature blue, pearlescent black and metallic grey cost £750 extra. Matt gold and matt grey are £1250.

A panoramic glass roof can be added for £1250.