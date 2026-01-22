BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Hyundai Ioniq 6 N offers 641bhp and 302-mile range for £65,800
UP NEXT
Sleek Kia super-GT could make production as EV7

Hyundai Ioniq 6 N offers 641bhp and 302-mile range for £65,800

Electric sports saloon gets adjustable dampers, limited-slip diff and simulated manual gearbox; can hit 62mph in 3.2sec

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
1 min read
22 January 2026

UK order books have opened for the Hyundai Ioniq 6 N, with the 641bhp super-saloon priced from £65,800.

Hyundai’s second electric performance car, it represents a significantly upgrade over the regular Ioniq 6.

In addition to the high-output dual-motor powertrain, which allows it to dispatch the 0-62mph sprint in 3.2sec and hit 160mph, it gets electrically adjustable dampers and an electronic limited-slip differential. 

Its 84kWh battery officially yields a range of 302 miles between charges. 

The simulated sequential gearbox that was first offered on the Ioniq 5 N – and which was key to that car’s rave reviews – has been updated for the Ioniq 6 N, with shorter ‘ratios’ and a new sound system.

Visual tweaks include a rear spoiler, a front splitter, side skirts and a rear diffuser.

The Ioniq 6 N sits on 20in alloy wheels with model-specific 275mm-wide Pirelli P Zero tyres.

Stopping power is provided by 400mm vented discs with four-piston calipers up front and vented 360mm discs at the rear.

Inside, the car gets an N-specific steering wheel with paddles for the simulated gearbox and extra controls for customising the drive mode settings. It's also fitted with the same bucket seats as in the Ioniq 5 N.

It can be had in six paint finishes: pearlescent white paint is standard, while N’s signature blue, pearlescent black and metallic grey cost £750 extra. Matt gold and matt grey are £1250.

A panoramic glass roof can be added for £1250.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

KIA EV4 review 2026 001
Kia EV4
7
Kia EV4
audi e tron gt quattro hero front
Audi E-tron GT
8
Audi E-tron GT
Fiat Grande Panda review 2026 001
Fiat Grande Panda
8
Fiat Grande Panda
Skoda Fabia 130 review 2025 001
Skoda Fabia 130
8
Skoda Fabia 130
suzuki ignis review 2024 01 front tracking
Used Suzuki Ignis 2016-2025 review
8
Used Suzuki Ignis 2016-2025 review

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
Hyundai Ioniq 6 N review 2025 01

Hyundai Ioniq 6 N

Hyundai comes up with a saloon version of the five-star Ioniq 5 N

Read our review

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Staff Writer

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, creating content for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

He is the proud owner of a Mk4 Mazda MX-5 but still feels pangs of guilt over selling his first car, a Fiat Panda 100HP.

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Andrew1 22 January 2026
Bad timing, I guess? You can now get similar performance from a Volvo, and 200 miles more range at the same time.

Latest Reviews

KIA EV4 review 2026 001
Kia EV4
7
Kia EV4
audi e tron gt quattro hero front
Audi E-tron GT
8
Audi E-tron GT
Fiat Grande Panda review 2026 001
Fiat Grande Panda
8
Fiat Grande Panda
Skoda Fabia 130 review 2025 001
Skoda Fabia 130
8
Skoda Fabia 130
suzuki ignis review 2024 01 front tracking
Used Suzuki Ignis 2016-2025 review
8
Used Suzuki Ignis 2016-2025 review

View all car reviews