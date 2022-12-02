BACK TO ALL NEWS
Hydrogen-powered Toyota Hilux unveiled with 365-mile range
Hydrogen-powered Toyota Hilux unveiled with 365-mile range

Government-backed project takes shape to create an alternative zero-emission vehicle for remote UK areas
Will Rimell
News
2 mins read
5 September 2023

Toyota has unveiled its hydrogen-powered Hilux pick-up, coming as part of a £70 million government drive to develop alternative zero-emissions vehicles to suit different use cases in isolated parts of the UK.

Unveiled at Toyota's Burnaston plant in Derby, the fuel cell version of the popular pick-up, normally fitted with a 2.4-litre diesel engine, has been in development since early 2022 and has been created using components from Toyota’s second-generation fuel cell system.

The same system is used in the latest Toyota Mirai saloon, and enables it to achieve a range, claims Toyota, of more than 365 miles. This means it can be used for commercial operations in remote areas where electric vehicle charging is impractical. 

Its battery is used to store electricity produced by the fuel cell, and is positioned in the rear load deck, to stop it protruding into the cabin.

The project has been led by Toyota Motor Manufacturing UK (TMUK) alongside UK-based technical engineering firms Ricardo, ETL, D2H and Thatcham Research. Toyota’s European research and development team has also helped the project to become self-sufficient, said the car maker.

TMUK managing director Richard Kenworthy said: “The project team have accomplished an incredible job in a very short space of time, from creating the prototype build area to completion of the first vehicle. The UK government funding has enabled us not only to develop a new vehicle in record time, but also to upskill our teams to work on hydrogen-related technologies – something we hope to build on in the future.

“This is a great vote of confidence in UK manufacturing and its potential to deliver carbon-free vehicles to meet future targets.”

In total, the programme received £11.3 million from the government pot, which will fund the project for three years and support more than 250 jobs across the UK over the next decade. It joins other projects including a farm waste-powered tractor and hydrogen-powered HGV cabs. 

Matt Harrison, Toyota Motor Europe’s president and CEO, added: “This funding represents a tremendous opportunity to develop a zero-emission solution in a critical market segment."

The government says the five successful projects are set to support 3300 jobs across the UK, working on new ways to harness renewable fuels, electric motors that are both powerful and highly efficient, and new materials that will reduce the motor industry’s carbon footprint.

Business secretary Grant Shapps said: “Our automotive industry is a world leader, creating jobs whether in Essex, Somerset or Glasgow. Seizing the potential from new technologies will be a key part of its future success, while also making our roads cleaner, greener and more affordable."

russ13b 3 December 2022

They couldn't just use Biodiesel?

Peter Cavellini 5 September 2023
russ13b wrote:

They couldn't just use Biodiesel?

What about LPG?, it's still available,its cheaper per Gallon to, what's the problem with LPG?

LouSiThames 5 September 2023
Are you making a statement or asking a question?
Will86 3 December 2022

Hydrogen infrastructure is a problem but battery powered vehicles aren't the solution for all our mobility needs. Batteries are far less energy dense than hydrogen and as Americans are finding out with the launch of several electric pick-ups, the range of an electric vehicle falls dramatically if you tow anything. Given the commerical uses a Hilux is put to, it seems sensible to look at hydrogen as it may be a better solution. However, the government will need to step in to support hydrogen infrastructure.

xxxx 3 December 2022

and yet the waiting list for the Lighting was 3 years, and the resale price of a lighting goes well above the price of a new one.  The goverment have supported the hydrogen industry as has the manufacturers and oil companies, it just not viable for cars and small trucks 

 

Will86 3 December 2022

Because the Lightning is new, interesting and in most regards very good, so of course people want one. And not every truck buyer needs to haul or tow heavy loads or cover large distances. But for those that do, BEVs have significant limitations. Hydrogen vehicles may not be viable at the moment but that's the point of investing, to explore the technology in more detail and find solutions.

xxxx 3 December 2022

So the waiting list is long because it's good, well there's a surprize.

So the waiting list is long because it's new, the Mirai was new once and I bet that never had a 3 year waiting list. 

scotty5 2 December 2022

If successful, it is hoped the Hilux can be used for commercial operations in remote areas where electric vehicle charging is impractical.

That must be where all the hydrogen fuel stations are hiding because they're certainly not to be found anywhere near our towns and cities. As of April this year, there were 11 hydrogen fuel stations in the UK - 5 along the M25 ( hardly remote! ) Up were in Scotland, where there's an abundance of rural area, you'll find just 2 stations. One in Aberdeen and one in err...   Orkney!

There was an article about a hydrogen station opening in Edinburgh - the only station between Sheffield and Aberdeen !  But despite press coverage of this back in 2020, there is no more mention of that station and nobody mentions it as being ona map. Presumably even the Engergy Company it belonged to, who say the deal in Hydrogen refueling systems found it uneconomical. 

Strange then to give £11 million of taxpayers money to such a scheme. Has the smell of brown paper envelopes being passed around don't you think?

 

 

