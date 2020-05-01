Hot new Ford Puma ST confirmed for 2020 unveiling

Ford has confirmed that a hot ST version of its new Puma crossover will arrive later this year.

A preview image - the first official acknowledgement of the model’s existence - suggests the Hyundai Kona N rival’s performance-inspired bodywork will bear a strong resemblance to recently spotted prototypes of the model.

2020 Ford Puma ST: hot crossover seen without disguise

The image gives little away as to how the Puma ST will be told apart from the standard car, but the wheels are of a similar design to those of the Fiesta ST, with which it will likely share its powertrain.

This 1.5-cylinder three-cylinder engine puts out 197bhp and 214lb ft, enough to send the hot supermini from 0-62mph in 6.7sec and on to a top speed of 144mph. The larger, higher-riding Puma will likely make some slight performance sacrifices.

Prototypes seen lapping the Nürburgring sported a prominent lower bodykit that extended around the car from a splitter-style front bumper to a new rear bumper that houses twin tailpipes.

Additional upgrades look to include lower, stiffer suspension and bigger brake discs, while an optional limited-slip differential, selectable driving modes and a launch control function will likely be available.

The Puma is the third model in Ford’s European line-up to receive an ST version and the brand’s first hot SUV to launch here. It will take on the similarly conceived Hyundai Kona N and Hyundai HR-V in the developing performance compact SUV segment.

