Hot new Ford Puma ST confirmed for 2020 unveiling

Ford has confirmed that a hot ST version of its new Puma crossover will arrive later this year.
A preview image - the first official acknowledgement of the model’s existence - suggests the Hyundai Kona N rival’s performance-inspired bodywork will bear a strong resemblance to recently spotted prototypes of the model.
2020 Ford Puma ST: hot crossover seen without disguise
The image gives little away as to how the Puma ST will be told apart from the standard car, but the wheels are of a similar design to those of the Fiesta ST, with which it will likely share its powertrain.
This 1.5-cylinder three-cylinder engine puts out 197bhp and 214lb ft, enough to send the hot supermini from 0-62mph in 6.7sec and on to a top speed of 144mph. The larger, higher-riding Puma will likely make some slight performance sacrifices.
Prototypes seen lapping the Nürburgring sported a prominent lower bodykit that extended around the car from a splitter-style front bumper to a new rear bumper that houses twin tailpipes.
Additional upgrades look to include lower, stiffer suspension and bigger brake discs, while an optional limited-slip differential, selectable driving modes and a launch control function will likely be available.
The Puma is the third model in Ford’s European line-up to receive an ST version and the brand’s first hot SUV to launch here. It will take on the similarly conceived Hyundai Kona N and Hyundai HR-V in the developing performance compact SUV segment.
Ford: No plans for a fourth-generation Focus RS
Ford Puma ST-Line X 2020 UK review
Peter Cavellini
Expected?
Yes, more a case of when , I do hope it's a jaw dropper.
Takeitslowly
Expected?...Ford has CONFIRMED, CONFIRMED, CONFIRMED...you pose the question?. Can you not understand, the article has ALREADY laid out the premise of the content.
You won't care if it's a jaw dropper or not, you won't buy it because...umm...let's see...the founder of FoMoCo was named Henry. In the context of a small warm SUV, what criteria must be met for it to be deemed a jaw dropper...answer before the car is known to us...if you can?.
