Hot new Ford Puma ST confirmed for 2020 unveiling

Performance version of compact SUV is expected to share 197bhp turbo three-pot with Fiesta ST
Felix Page Autocar writer
1 May 2020

Ford has confirmed that a hot ST version of its new Puma crossover will arrive later this year.

A preview image - the first official acknowledgement of the model’s existence - suggests the Hyundai Kona N rival’s performance-inspired bodywork will bear a strong resemblance to recently spotted prototypes of the model.

2020 Ford Puma ST: hot crossover seen without disguise

The image gives little away as to how the Puma ST will be told apart from the standard car, but the wheels are of a similar design to those of the Fiesta ST, with which it will likely share its powertrain. 

This 1.5-cylinder three-cylinder engine puts out 197bhp and 214lb ft, enough to send the hot supermini from 0-62mph in 6.7sec and on to a top speed of 144mph. The larger, higher-riding Puma will likely make some slight performance sacrifices. 

Prototypes seen lapping the Nürburgring sported a prominent lower bodykit that extended around the car from a splitter-style front bumper to a new rear bumper that houses twin tailpipes. 

Additional upgrades look to include lower, stiffer suspension and bigger brake discs, while an optional limited-slip differential, selectable driving modes and a launch control function will likely be available. 

The Puma is the third model in Ford’s European line-up to receive an ST version and the brand’s first hot SUV to launch here. It will take on the similarly conceived Hyundai Kona N and Hyundai HR-V in the developing performance compact SUV segment.

Driven this week

  • Vauxhall Grandland X Hybrid4 2020 road test review - hero front
    1 May 2020
    Car review
    Vauxhall Grandland X Hybrid4
    Vauxhall beats the pack to the plug-in crossover niche. How much does it...
  • Audi RS5 Coupé 2020 first drive review - hero front
    30 April 2020
    First Drive
    Audi RS5 Coupe 2020 review
    Ingolstadt fine-tunes its seriously rapid two-door, which impresses with its...
  • Mini JCW GP 2020 first drive review - hero front
    29 April 2020
    First Drive
    Mini JCW GP 2020 review
    Most extreme road-going Mini benefits from 302bhp, a strict diet and an eye-...

Car review
Ford Puma 2020 road test review - hero front

Ford Puma

Ford aims to take the crossover class by storm as it revives the Puma name

Join the debate

Comments
2

Peter Cavellini

1 May 2020

 Yes, more a case of when , I do hope it's a jaw dropper.

Takeitslowly

1 May 2020

 

 Yes, more a case of when , I do hope it's a jaw dropper.

 

Expected?...Ford has CONFIRMED, CONFIRMED, CONFIRMED...you pose the question?. Can you not understand, the article has ALREADY laid out the premise of the content.

 

You won't care if it's a jaw dropper or not, you won't buy it because...umm...let's see...the founder of FoMoCo was named Henry. In the context of a small warm SUV, what criteria must be met for it to be deemed a jaw dropper...answer before the car is known to us...if you can?.

