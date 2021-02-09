Hot AMG-tuned Mercedes EQ electric models on the way

Mercedes-Benz's two main sub-brands will converge in future, with plans to offer fully fledged AMG versions of EQ models across the electric division’s range, according to the firm’s COO and R&D boss, Markus Schäfer.

Speaking to journalists after the unveiling of the new EQA, Schäfer confirmed that “an electrical platform in the direction of AMG is coming”. Although no specific platform details were given, he followed up the statement by saying: “There will be performance variants of the EQA, B, S, E.”

Dates for these models have not yet been announced, but expect to see an AMG-tuned EQA first, given it’s the first of the listed models to be unveiled.

The others include a seven-seat GLB-based EQB, the EQS luxury saloon and SUV, and the EQE executive saloon and SUV. The larger models are likely to be offered with power outputs in excess of 600bhp in AMG form to compete with EV equivalents from rivals. Four-wheel drive is all but certain for these models, with a motor on each axle also offering advanced torque vectoring function.

A move to offer AMG-tuned EQ models seems a natural progression, given rivals’ activities. As well as Tesla’s well-established Performance variants, Audi will offer its E-tron GT electric saloon with an RS version from launch and BMW will announce an M-tuned i4 later this year.

READ MORE

Mercedes-Benz: six new EQ electric models by 2022

Electric SUV megatest: Mercedes EQC vs luxury rivals

The history of Mercedes-Benz AMG - picture special