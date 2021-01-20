BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New Mercedes-Benz EQA revealed as sub-£40k electric crossover
UP NEXT
Porsche Taycan: new rear-driven base model takes price to £70k

New Mercedes-Benz EQA revealed as sub-£40k electric crossover

GLA-based EV makes its debut in EQA 250 form, with future variants promising up to 311 miles of range and AMG performance tuning
News
4 mins read
20 January 2021

The new Mercedes-Benz EQA is the German brand's first fully electric compact model and is said to provide an "excellent compromise between performance, costs and time to market".

Set to go on sale in the spring priced from around £39,000 (including the plug-in grant) in EQA 250 form, the brand's entry-level EV is one of six EQ models to be launched by 2022, including a seven-seat EQB sitting directly above the EQA. 

Mercedes-Benz EQA: unique exterior design and cabin

Using the latest GLA crossover as its base, the EQA (which Autocar recently drove in disguised prototype form) features a number of unique styling details to mark it out from its conventionally powered sibling. These include the now signature 'black panel' EQ radiator grille, plus unbroken lighting strips at the front and rear. 

The front has the standard full-LED headlights connected via a fibre optic strip across the front fascia. At the rear, a completely different tailgate design from the GLA, which moves the numberplate  down to the bumper, enables the tail-lights to merge as a single-piece light bar. Mercedes claims these features ensure a "high level of recognisability both in daylight and at night".

Distinctive wheel designs not offered on 'standard' Mercedes models are also available at up to 20in in size. These are bi-colour or tri-colour designs, with some featuring rose-gold-coloured or blue detailing. A competitive drag coefficient of 0.28 boosts aerodynamics and therefore range. 

Changes made to the interior of the GLA to create the EQA are less extensive than those on the outside. Fundamentally, the basic layout is unchanged, but there is now rose-gold-coloured trim inserts on the vents, seats and key, plus additional trim backlighting. A fully loaded Edition 1 spec brings special leather with blue fabric perforations, too.

As usual, the digital instrument cluster is redesigned for EV-specific display functions, and also features rose gold and blue highlights. Mercedes claims the EQA offers the desired high driving position of an SUV combined with a focus on versatility, with the GLA's 40:20:40 split folding rear seats retained.

Mercedes-Benz EQA: technology

Unique tech features also mark out the EQA from its GLA sibling. A "sophisticated thermal management system" features a heat pump that reuses waste heat from the electric drivetrain, while climate pre-conditioning functions are controlled via the MBUX infotainment system or the multi-function Mercedes Me app. 

There is also a standard 'navigation with electric intelligence' function. As well as calculating the fastest route, it uses range simulations to allow for necessary charging stops and accounts for changes in topography, weather, traffic and driving style. It can even pre-heat or cool the battery while driving to bring it to the ideal temperature for rapid charging. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

1 Hyundai Tucson MHEV 2021 uk first drive review hero front
Hyundai Tucson Ultimate 1.6 T-GDi 2021 UK review
1 Renault Megane RS 300 Trophy 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Renault Megane RS Trophy 2021 UK review
1 MK Indy RR Hayabusa 2021 UK first drive front
MK Indy RR Hayabusa 2021 UK review
1 Toyota GR Supra 2 litre 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Toyota GR Supra 2.0 2021 UK review
Audi Q5 40 TDI Sport 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Audi Q5 40 TDI Sport 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Back to top

The Mercedes Me Charging network, available to all EQ customers, comprises 450,000 charging points across 31 countries. 

Standard safety tech includes Active Lane Keeping Assist and Active Brake Assist, while the enhanced Driving Assistance Package brings a number of further active alert functions and assist features, including a warning that detects when pedestrians are near a zebra crossing. 

Additional standard kit on the EQA 250 launch model includes adaptive high beam, an electric bootlid, 18in alloy wheels, 64-colour ambient lighting, a reversing camera and four-way adjustable lumbar support on 'luxury' seats. AMG Line, Electric Art and Night Package personalisation packages are also offered. 

Mercedes-Benz EQA: drivetrain and platform

The EQA continues Mercedes' current strategy of offering EVs based around the platform of an existing combustion-engined model as opposed to creating a bespoke architecture. 

As such, much of the EQA's platform is shared with the GLA, albeit with several adaptations including the removal of underfloor cross members to allow the underfloor battery to form a structural component. It's protected from damage by the car's existing structure, as well as an aluminium housing. 

The EV is launched initially in 250 form before further derivatives - including a dual-motor, four-wheel-drive AMG performance variant - are brought in after the first year of sale. Mercedes claims power outputs of up to 268bhp will be offered, although that's understood to not include the AMG derivative.

Advertisement
Back to top

Producing 188bhp and 277lb ft from its front-mounted asynchronous motor, the front-wheel-drive EQA 250 is capable of 0-62mph in 8.9sec and a top speed limited to just under 100mph. 

The battery capacity is 66.5kWh (usable), with a WLTP range of 265 miles promised (a longer-range variant with a claimed 311-mile range will arrive later). A maximum DC charging rate of 100kW is quoted, allowing for an 80% charge in around 30 minutes. An 11kW AC charge can take it from empty to full in just under six hours. 

READ MORE

First drive: 2021 Mercedes-Benz EQA 250 prototype

Mercedes-Benz: six new EQ electric models by 2022

Mercedes EQS: electric luxury limo to spawn AMG version

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
3
Add a comment…
Sonic 20 January 2021

Lame.

Why don't they design a proper EV using a dedicated skateboard platform? 

Andrew1 20 January 2021
Disappointing and desperate move from Mercedes. I reckon this will be a failure.
Apart from the bland looks, being based on the GLA means it has none of the packaging advantages of an electric only platform. Worse still, it has less space then a GLA due to the batteries.
I guess Mercedes was caught off guard and are paying catch up.
shiakas 20 January 2021

What a dissapointment, on specs and price VW, Skoda, Kia, Hyundai and Tesla wipe the floor with this

It might suit some people though

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

1 Hyundai Tucson MHEV 2021 uk first drive review hero front
Hyundai Tucson Ultimate 1.6 T-GDi 2021 UK review
1 Renault Megane RS 300 Trophy 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Renault Megane RS Trophy 2021 UK review
1 MK Indy RR Hayabusa 2021 UK first drive front
MK Indy RR Hayabusa 2021 UK review
1 Toyota GR Supra 2 litre 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Toyota GR Supra 2.0 2021 UK review
Audi Q5 40 TDI Sport 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Audi Q5 40 TDI Sport 2021 UK review

View all latest drives