Honda’s next generation of hybrid and electric cars will wear a new interpretation of the brand’s famed ‘H-mark’ logo.

It's intended to represent “two outstretched hands”, Honda said, and will be used on passenger cars from next year.

The logo was revealed in 2024, worn by the first iteration of the radical 0 Series saloon and Space-Hub concept cars.

The production 0 Series saloon, due to be launched in the US later this year, is set to be the first car to wear the new badge.

The new logo comes as Honda effectively resets its approach to developing new cars, having so far struggled to establish itself as a mainstream EV manufacturer.

That new wave of EVs is being developed to be “thin, light and wise”, Honda has previously said, majoring on aerodynamic performance and driver engagement.

This reset will most clearly manifest itself in these cars’ designs, as demonstrated by the 0 Series saloon, 0 SUV and Alpha concepts.

Honda’s hybrids will undergo a similarly dramatic evolution. At least 13 new models are due between 2027 and 2030, utilising what Honda claims to be “the world’s most efficient” combustion-engined powertrain, promising a 10% improvement in fuel economy. These models will also use a new platform that is said to be 90kg lighter than the brand’s current architectures, while also being more scalable than currently.

To that end, the new wave of hybrids will share 60% of their components under the skin, including their engine bays and rear floors.

Confirmation that the new logo will be deployed from next year suggests that Honda's new cars due in the UK this year, the Prelude coupé and Super-N city EV, will be the last to use its old badge.