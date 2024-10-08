The production version of the Honda 0 Series Saloon will offer around 482bhp and a range of more than 300 miles when it arrives in 2026 – and Autocar has had a first taste of its all-new electric powertrain.

The 0 Series Saloon concept, shown at CES in January and described as being close to production ready, previewed the first of seven planned 0 Series models that will use a new bespoke EV platform developed from a clean sheet of paper. Honda will reveral a model that will be “the embodiment” of the technologies at CES next year.

The Japanese manufacturer has now revealed early technical details at a special preview event, which included the chance to drive an Accord test mule fitted with a development version of the new powertrain and sample some of the new technology and features that are being developed.

Honda 0 Series: powertrain, chassis and technology

The 0 Series Saloon will be offered with both single- and dual-motor powertrains, featuring newly developed compact e-axles that Honda claims can be mounted lower in the car, freeing up space and allowing for a smaller frontal area to improve aerodynamic efficiency.

The reduced size of the e-axle motors has been achieved in part by repositioning the inverter to make the units shorter. At least initially, 0 Series models will feature two different e-axle units in three different combinations.

Entry-level models will feature a 241bhp motor on the rear axle and offer rear-wheel drive. There will also be two dual-motor, four-wheel-drive versions. The top-end models will feature the same motor on the front axle, giving a system output of 482bhp (although Honda has yet to confirm if this will be the maximum output).