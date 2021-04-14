BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Honda E owners offered new smart home charging service
UP NEXT
Dacia Sandero given two-star rating in Euro NCAP safety test

Honda E owners offered new smart home charging service

New 'intelligent' service uses real-time data to charge machines most cost effectively
James Attwood, digital editor
News
2 mins read
14 April 2021

Honda has launched a new ‘intelligent’ domestic charging service for Honda E owners, which used real-time data to fill machines up with electricity at the most cost-effective times.

The Japanese firm has developed the e:Progress charging service with smart charging company Moixa and electricity supplier Octopus Energy. It is offered on the latter’s Agile Octopus combined home and EV tariff, with vehicle charging provided through a connected Honda Power Charger S+.

The system is based on Moixa software that updates electricity pricing every 30 minutes based on variances in demand and wholesale supply. Honda E owners can use an app to specify when they need their vehicles fully charged and the software then supplies charge to the vehicle at the most cost-effective times.

Honda claims the service could save an E owner doing an annual mileage of 8000 around £475 a year compared with a flat energy tariff. Octopus Energy says all of its electricity comes from renewable sources.

Honda Energy Solutions boss Jørgen Pluym said: “We think there is a necessity to have a smart connectivity between EVs and the grid to avoid congestion for energy demand, and we also believe in the future it’s important for a car manufacturer to add value to an EV through services.”

Pluym added that the set-up could be expanded in the future to allow services such as vehicle-to-grid charging and other features. He added: “The possibilities really are infinite. You can make so many variations and additions onto this service, and we are considering what we can add once we have established a stabilised service in the UK.”

READ MORE

Honda E 2021 long-term review 

Honda E vs Mini Electric video review: funky EVs head to head 

New electric cars 2021: what’s coming and when?

Used cars for sale

 Honda Honda E 113kw Advance 36kwh 5dr Auto
2020
£23,500
7,500miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Honda Honda E 113kw Advance 36kwh 5dr Auto
2020
£23,995
5,100miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Honda Honda E 113kw Advance 36kwh 5dr Auto
2020
£24,000
2,315miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Honda Honda E 113kw Advance 36kwh 5dr Auto
2020
£24,680
1,847miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Honda Honda E 113kw Advance 36kwh 5dr Auto
2020
£24,792
3,662miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Honda Honda E 113kw Advance 36kwh 5dr Auto
2020
£24,950
1,772miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Honda Honda E 113kw Advance 36kwh 5dr Auto
2020
£24,955
6,410miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Honda Honda E 113kw Advance 36kwh 5dr Auto
2020
£24,980
400miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Honda Honda E 113kw Advance 36kwh 5dr Auto
2020
£25,000
1,082miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

1 Dacia Sandero BiFuel 2021 UK first drive hero front

Dacia Sandero TCe 100 Bi-Fuel 2021 UK review

1 Skoda Enyaq 2021 LHD UK first drive hero front

Skoda Enqaq iV 2021 UK review

1 Peugeot 508 PSE 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Peugeot 508 PSE SW 2021 UK review

1 Vauxhall Insignia SRI VX line 2021 UK FD hero front

Vauxhall Insignia SRI VX-Line Nav 2021 UK review

1 Volvo V60 B3 Momentum 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Volvo V60 B3 FWD Momentum 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Honda e 2020 road test review - hero front

Honda e

Honda has waited while the electric car segment has grown. Has it delayed too long?

Read our review
Add a comment…

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

1 Dacia Sandero BiFuel 2021 UK first drive hero front

Dacia Sandero TCe 100 Bi-Fuel 2021 UK review

1 Skoda Enyaq 2021 LHD UK first drive hero front

Skoda Enqaq iV 2021 UK review

1 Peugeot 508 PSE 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Peugeot 508 PSE SW 2021 UK review

1 Vauxhall Insignia SRI VX line 2021 UK FD hero front

Vauxhall Insignia SRI VX-Line Nav 2021 UK review

1 Volvo V60 B3 Momentum 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Volvo V60 B3 FWD Momentum 2021 UK review

View all latest drives