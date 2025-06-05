The Honda Civic Type R is being pulled from sale in the UK and Europe due to increasingly stringent legislation – bowing out with a new special edition that commemorates its 28-year production run.

Honda said it's removing the Type R from its line-up in 2026 because "the industry is changing and our model range is having to evolve with it in accordance with European legislation".

Although Honda hasn't been as explicit as to blame the EU’s General Safety Regulation 2 (GSR2), which mandates the fitment of kit such as driver attention monitoring and a speed limit warning buzzer, it's most likely the reason for the model’s early demise.

GSR2 contains a provision allowing non-compliant cars with fewer than 1500 sales annually to remain until July 2026. This coincides with the end date for European availability of the Civic Type R.

The same legislation is to blame for the early demise of the Toyota GR86 and, once the exemption window closes, will also kill the Alpine A110.

The decision to pull the Civic Type R from sale will also ease the pressure on Honda in the face of Europe's increasingly stringent fleet CO2 emissions standards, given it's one of the brand’s higher polluters: it produces 189g/km of CO2, compared with the 114g/km produced by the regular Civic.

The Ultimate Edition is intended to celebrate the legacy of the Civic Type R as it bows out in Europe, having first arrived as a grey import some 28 years ago.

It's painted in the signature Championship White shade, with contrasting red racing stripes calling to the model’s traditional interior colour.