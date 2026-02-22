I'd wondered why there were two exceedingly buff French policemen tailing a group of reporters around during a tour of the Ineos factory the last time I was there.

Radios, pistols, what looked like smoke grenades in belts. Very tight shirts, desert boots. A little alarming. And very large muscles. I hadn't realised that security needed to be so tight.

Were a group of weedy journalists so likely to bomb the final trim and assembly line? Obviously not, it was patiently explained to me.

The police, from France's RAID (Recherche, Assistance, Intervention, Dissuasion) rapid response anti-terrorism squad had brought along their fully kitted Grenadier to put it on display, and then opted to join the tour.

The radios (and guns) were simply ready in case they got the worst kind of call that necessitated their exit at speed.

These are the kinds of people - plus German firefighters here, utility companies there - who are putting the Grenadier into proper work, I was told.

And for those who find the standard car too puny, there's now even a version with portal axles. Gosh.

Which is why I find myself in a quarry an hour from Munich looking up and I am looking very much up at an Ineos Grenadier that has been lifted and widened to the extent that a standard car, which I always thought appeared quite beefy in normal trim, looks like me next to a RAID copper.

The Grenadier Trialmaster X Letech has been tweaked, lifted and widened by German off-road tuner Letech, which also puts portal axles on Mercedes G-Classes.

For the uninitiated, the portal axle is a mechanism (used by Unimogs since their origin and quite a lot of agricultural vehicles too) to increase their ground clearance.

If you fit a car that has a solid/live axle with a straight suspension lift, that will raise the body but it won't do anything about the axle, which sits across the middle of the wheels, leaving the differential and driveshafts dangling just as before.

Imagine, though, if you could lift the car and axles northwards, but still leave the wheels on the ground. You'd create much ground clearance.

Portals are the mechanisms that join the ends of the axle to the wheel hub, allowing this to happen. It's effectively an in-hub gearset, and because its gears are all nestled just behind the wheel itself, clearance in the middle of the car is much improved, which is particularly helpful in muddy ruts.