BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Hennessey starts production of 558bhp Velociraptor 600
UP NEXT
Lamborghini appoints new chief technical officer in reshuffle

Hennessey starts production of 558bhp Velociraptor 600

Upgraded Ford F-150 Raptor pick-up truck can hit 60mph in just 4.2sec
News
2 mins read
19 January 2022

Hennessey has started production of the Velociraptor 600, a modified version of the Ford F-150 Raptor.

The Texan tuner’s 558bhp take on Ford’s performance pick-up truck can hit 60mph in 4.2sec, thanks to a range of upgrades to its twin-turbocharged  3.5-litre petrol V6.

New induction systems, an enlarged intercooler and a revised engine management system mean the Velociraptor can complete a quarter-mile sprint in just 12.9sec - a full second faster than the standard Raptor.

Related articles

The Velociraptor has 672lb ft of torque - a third more than the Raptor – and six-piston Brembo front brakes are offered as an option to increase stopping power.

Despite these modifications, the truck still comes with a three-year warranty.

Customers can specify their Velociraptor with new front and rear bumpers and 20in custom wheels, while an Off-Road upgrade package brings 37in off-road tyres and a suspension-levelling kit. 

Just 250 examples of the Velociraptor will be produced, with a price “typically in the region of $115,000” (£84,000).

The truck will make its public debut at the Barrett Jackson auction in Arizona on 22 January, with customer deliveries beginning immediately after. 

Hennessey founder and CEO John Hennessey said: “The Velociraptor has been our most popular vehicle for years, so with production of the third-generation truck now under way, we’re anticipating building hundreds of models throughout 2022.

“The stock Raptor is a fabulously capable and very quick machine, so our customers love that we can enhance its power and performance to new levels.”

Since its founding in 1991, Hennessey has modified more than 12,000 vehicles, ranging from muscle cars to pick-up trucks. It's also responsible for the 270mph Venom GT hypercar and is currently working on the Venom F5, its 1817bhp replacement. 

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Bentley Bentayga S 2022 first drive review tracking front

Bentley Bentayga S 2022 review

Bentley Bentayga S 2022 review
1 Ford Ranger Raptor special edition 2022 UK first drive review lead

Ford Ranger Raptor Special Edition 2022 UK review

Ford Ranger Raptor Special Edition 2022 UK review
1 Skoda Enyaq iV 80x Sportline 2022 UK first drive review lead

Skoda Enyaq iV 80x Sportline 2022 UK review

Skoda Enyaq iV 80x Sportline 2022 UK review
1 Dacia Duster 2x4 2022 UK first drive review lead

Dacia Duster 1.3 TCe 130 Comfort 4x2 2022 UK review

Dacia Duster 1.3 TCe 130 Comfort 4x2 2022 UK review
1 Genesis G70 Shooting Brake 2022 UK first drive review lead
Genesis G70 Shooting Brake (Sport Line trim pictured)

Genesis G70 Shooting Brake 2.0T Luxury Line 2022 UK review

Genesis G70 Shooting Brake 2.0T Luxury Line 2022 UK review

View all latest drives

Back to top

It also recently announced plans to launch a 2400bhp six-wheeled electric grand tourer with seating for four, known as Project Deep Space, in 2026.

Used cars for sale

 Ford Ka 1.2 Edge 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£4,299
50,665miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Peugeot 108 1.0 Active 3dr
2015
£4,388
70,359miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Dacia Sandero 1.2 16v Ambiance 5dr
2015
£4,499
53,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Citroen C1 1.0 Vti Feel 3dr
2015
£4,590
58,269miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Peugeot 108 1.0 Active 3dr
2015
£4,845
37,500miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.0 Ecoflex S 3dr
2015
£4,851
36,923miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Peugeot 108 1.0 Active 3dr
2016
£4,937
69,519miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Peugeot 108 1.0 Active 3dr
2015
£4,990
88,928miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Fiat Panda 1.2 Pop 5dr
2015
£4,995
36,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 Bentley Bentayga S 2022 first drive review tracking front

Bentley Bentayga S 2022 review

Bentley Bentayga S 2022 review
1 Ford Ranger Raptor special edition 2022 UK first drive review lead

Ford Ranger Raptor Special Edition 2022 UK review

Ford Ranger Raptor Special Edition 2022 UK review
1 Skoda Enyaq iV 80x Sportline 2022 UK first drive review lead

Skoda Enyaq iV 80x Sportline 2022 UK review

Skoda Enyaq iV 80x Sportline 2022 UK review
1 Dacia Duster 2x4 2022 UK first drive review lead

Dacia Duster 1.3 TCe 130 Comfort 4x2 2022 UK review

Dacia Duster 1.3 TCe 130 Comfort 4x2 2022 UK review
1 Genesis G70 Shooting Brake 2022 UK first drive review lead
Genesis G70 Shooting Brake (Sport Line trim pictured)

Genesis G70 Shooting Brake 2.0T Luxury Line 2022 UK review

Genesis G70 Shooting Brake 2.0T Luxury Line 2022 UK review

View all latest drives