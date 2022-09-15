Hardcore variant of BMW M2 to pack 473bhp punch

BMW is testing a stripped-back, hardcore version of its upcoming second-generation M2 Coupé.

The new model is expected to be badged either CS or CSL (the latter name has just been revived on the limited-run M4 CSL) and will follow the G87 M2, to be revealed next month, as a more potent, track-focused version of Munich’s baby performance car.

It will be similarly positioned to the previous-generation top-wrung M2 CS, which was the most hardcore version of the F87 M2 and a firmed-up variant of the celebrated M2 Competition.

This new car, pictured in the very early development stages at BMW’s Munich headquarters, was spotted with a more aggressive and lower front end complete with a splitter, plus an integrated rollover bar and a rear spoiler.

The track-focused variant is expected to get an uprated version of BMW’s turbocharged six-cylinder S58 engine that makes 473bhp, matching the current M4. This would give it a 29bhp advantage over the standard M2, which itself will produce 444bhp from the S58 powerplant – the same output as the F87 M2 CS.

Power will be sent to the rear wheels through BMW’s paddle-shift eight-speed automatic gearbox.

The car will be the same size as the standard M2, which is around 50mm bigger than the previous generation. This is due to the Cluster Architecture platform that the G87 M2 shares with other BMW models including the 8 Series coupé and the X7 SUV.

The new M2 CS is also expected to weigh less than the standard M2 (with like-forlike transmissions). By way of comparison, the current M2 CS weighed 25kg less than the last-generation M2 (1575kg).

Weight for the standard M2 hasn’t yet been disclosed, but expect it to be heavier than the F87 M2, due to the new underpinnings, but not as heavy as the current M4 Coupé, which weighs 1725kg.

The standard M2 will hit UK shores in April, with this hotter variant arriving at a later date.

The new M2 is tipped to cost around £60,000, while a hotter variant is likely to be priced above the outgoing M2 CS, which costs £75,320.