Hardcore new Ford Ranger Raptor to arrive on 22 February

Extreme version of fourth-gen pick-up truck will make its debut this month
10 February 2022

Shortly after unwrapping the all-new fourth-generation Ranger pick-up, Ford has confirmed that the hardcore Raptor version will break cover on 22 February.

Like the current-generation Raptor, which arrived in 2019, the range-topper has been heavily uprated with a focus on tackling rough terrain at high speed.

Preview imagery suggests modifications will centre around uprating the chassis to enhance durability and off-road performance. Beefier, raised suspension and chunky tyres are almost certain and will arrive alongside a protective bodykit and other elements of bespoke styling.

The biggest changes over the previous generation, Ford has hinted, will be centred around the truck's electronic architecture. The company has promised "smarter technology controlling tougher hardware to create the most advanced Ranger ever".

That points towards how Ford will use the standard Ranger's new functionality to uprate the off-road performance of the Raptor.

The standard truck gains new driving modes and its new infotainment screen hosts dedicated displays for off-roading - including data on the driveline, steering angle, vehicle pitch and roll angles alongside other useful information and controls. The Raptor’s digital instrument cluster, meanwhile, will be added to all Ranger models.

As for powertrains, the current Raptor's turbocharged 2.0-litre diesel engine remains on the books, suggesting it could be carried over.

Notably, Ford's new partnership with Volkswagen - which will see the Raptor built alongside the German firm’s Amarok pick-up - could give the model access to a 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 diesel engine. 

The Amarok is currently sold with two 3.0-litre diesel engine options - one offering 201bhp and 368lb ft, and the other 221bhp and 405lb ft.

Ford has invested almost £800 million to prepare its factory in Silverton, South Africa to build both models at 200,000-unit-per-year volume.

