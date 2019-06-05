Exclusive: Gordon Murray tells Autocar about his 2022 hypercar

Founder of Gordon Murray Automotive gives more details of his 2022 McLaren F1 successor
Steve Cropley Autocar
by Steve Cropley
5 June 2019

As Gordon Murray lays out preliminary details of his 2022 T.50 hypercar, we speak to the father of the McLaren F1 to find out why he's not obsessed with lap records, how the model will achieve segment-leading downforce figures and why it will be better than 1994's fastest car in every way. 

How do you relate the T.50 to the McLaren F1 you designed

“It’s fair to call T.50 today’s equivalent of the F1. That was certainly our intention. Of course, it’s very different because the materials and technologies available today are so much better than they were. I look at the toolbox we’ve got at our disposal now and it excites me more than ever.” 

Does your different approach with the T.50 mean you don’t think much of current hypercars? 

“Not true. I’ve driven them all and many are brilliant. Most are amazingly capable. But they’re nearly all heavy, which is something you can disguise at times but which really tells when you’re talking driver involvement. You simply feel the weight. Heavy cars don’t get the hairs on the back of your neck rising the way a powerful, ultra-lightweight car does.” 

Our Verdict

McLaren F1 1992-1998

McLaren F1 1992-1998

In 1994 Autocar road tested the fastest and most extreme road car ever built. Here is the definitive verdict on the McLaren F1

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

Why are you determined not to chase lap records and performance figures with the T.50? 

“I just don’t see the point. F1 was quick and T.50 will be quicker. In any case, you’re on a hiding to nothing. Pick some extraordinary top speed, design your car to attain it, and soon someone will come along and beat it – because it’s all he wants to do. Building your car to chase targets compromises it in other ways and we’re trying to build an uncompromised car.” 

You talk a lot about the disappearance of clean and pure styling. What’s that about? 

“Modern supercar styling can be pretty ugly and the excuse is that the car has been ‘styled by the wind tunnel’. I think that’s cobblers. It shouldn’t be true. With our fan providing T.50’s downforce, we can give it ideal proportions and clean lines.” 

And the T.50’s styling extends to the engine bay? 

“Very much so. We did it with F1 and we’re doing it better this time. We won’t just have a big composite panel that looks a bit like an engine, as others do. You’ll be able to see our engineering. We’ve even designed the engine with internal galleries for the pipes and wires so you’ll see beautiful cam covers, inlet trumpets and exhausts. It’ll look like engines are supposed to look.” 

The F1 had a gold-lined engine bay. Will you do that again? 

“It’s possible. If gold is still the best medium for reflecting heat when we get to build our cars in 2022, we’ll probably use it.” 

Why not make an all-electric hypercar? 

“Just about the most ridiculous thing you could do at present is make an electric supercar. With batteries in their current state, you’d end up with something that weighed two tonnes, would go well in a straight line for a while, but wouldn’t corner because of the weight, and wouldn’t have much range. Our new car is the opposite of an electric supercar in just about every way.”

Read more

Gordon Murray pens McLaren F1 successor for 2022​

McLaren Speedtail revealed: 250mph and 0-186mph in 12.8sec

Brabham BT62: 700bhp hypercar to gain road-legal option​

Join the debate

Comments
2

jason_recliner

5 June 2019

Many modern supercars look fantastic - wind tunnel or not.  I wouldn't want my supercar to look subtle.  I'd want it to look like a spaceship on wheels.  On LSD.  

scrap

5 June 2019

I think the spec for this car sounds amazing but the reality is that, at £2.5m a pop, only a limited number will be made and even fewer driven regularly.

It makes the Alpine all the more impressive (Murray is a fan, of course)... a lightweight, relatively accessible sports car. What if Caterham had stayed involved and developed an open top version with a manual box and NA engine...?

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week