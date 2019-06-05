Exclusive: Gordon Murray tells Autocar about his 2022 hypercar

As Gordon Murray lays out preliminary details of his 2022 T.50 hypercar, we speak to the father of the McLaren F1 to find out why he's not obsessed with lap records, how the model will achieve segment-leading downforce figures and why it will be better than 1994's fastest car in every way.
How do you relate the T.50 to the McLaren F1 you designed?
“It’s fair to call T.50 today’s equivalent of the F1. That was certainly our intention. Of course, it’s very different because the materials and technologies available today are so much better than they were. I look at the toolbox we’ve got at our disposal now and it excites me more than ever.”
Does your different approach with the T.50 mean you don’t think much of current hypercars?
“Not true. I’ve driven them all and many are brilliant. Most are amazingly capable. But they’re nearly all heavy, which is something you can disguise at times but which really tells when you’re talking driver involvement. You simply feel the weight. Heavy cars don’t get the hairs on the back of your neck rising the way a powerful, ultra-lightweight car does.”
jason_recliner
Sounds AMAZING but I Disagree on One Point
Many modern supercars look fantastic - wind tunnel or not. I wouldn't want my supercar to look subtle. I'd want it to look like a spaceship on wheels. On LSD.
scrap
I think the spec for this car
I think the spec for this car sounds amazing but the reality is that, at £2.5m a pop, only a limited number will be made and even fewer driven regularly.
It makes the Alpine all the more impressive (Murray is a fan, of course)... a lightweight, relatively accessible sports car. What if Caterham had stayed involved and developed an open top version with a manual box and NA engine...?
