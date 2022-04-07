Genesis GV60 to make European debut at Salon Privé

The Genesis GV60 will receive a European public debut at Royal Hospital Chelsea for the annual Salon Privé car show on 21 April.

The crossover is one of three EVs due to join the luxury brand's product line-up later this year, alongside the Genesis Electrified G80.

The GV60 is also one of eight battery or hydrogen fuel cell EVs the firm will launch by 2030 and is based on Hyundai Motor Group's EV-specific E-GMP platform, also used by the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6.

“Salon Privé is the perfect event for our all-electric GV60 to be making its European debut,” said Genesis Europe boss Dominique Boesch.

“The GV60 marks the first step in our electrification journey as we progress the launch of the Genesis brand, so it's fitting that both Genesis and Salon Privé are celebrating firsts as we look forward to the inaugural Salon Privé London.

"To be a part of this collection of amazing, inspirational and famous marques is exciting for Genesis.”

Three variants will be available when the GV60 goes on sale later this year.

The basic model has a single 222bhp motor mounted on the rear axle and a range of 280 miles.

The four-wheel drive model gets 314bhp, thanks to an additional motor on the front axle.

And the performance model will pack four-wheel drive, 483bhp and a ‘boost drive’ mode. It will have a motor on each axle and around 250 miles of range.

Each variant features the same 77.4kWh battery, which Genesis says can be charged from 10-80% in around 18 minutes.