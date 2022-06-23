Genesis Electrified GV70 priced from £64,405

The upcoming Genesis Electrified GV70 SUV will be priced from £64,405 and sold in the UK with only one trim level.
Genesis claims its new electric car, which is now available to pre-order ahead of October deliveries, will set “a new standard for luxury electric SUVs” and has a range of 283 miles from a single charge.
The SUV will be available with four-wheel drive only, with a motor producing 241bhp and 258lb ft of torque on each axle. Maximum power output is pegged at 482bhp and 516lb ft, resulting in a 0-62mph time of 4.2sec when the car is in Boost mode.
The Electrified GV70 can be charged from 10-80% in just 18 minutes using a 350kW rapid charger.
It will be the first Genesis model to be fitted with a new E-Terrain mode for improved driving in more challenging environments. Several other changes have been introduced to improve the driving experience, including a system that reduces road noise and electronic control suspension that adapts based on data collected by a front-mounted camera.
One-pedal driving is also possible, thanks to smart regenerative braking.
Inside, the dashboard features a widescreen 14.5in infotainment display and is equipped with "next-generation" safety equipment.
Genesis global head Jay Chang said: “Our global vision to create a sustainable future through electrification is a natural extension of our original commitment that dates back to the launch of Genesis in 2015: the commitment to creating a positive impact in our customers’ lives.
“I'm pleased to reveal another new electric model in China that celebrates our audacious step toward a sustainable future.”
The Electrified GV70 is one of five cars the Hyundai-owned luxury brand is presenting in Guangzhou, alongside the G70 saloon, G70 estate, G80 saloon and GV80 SUV.
It's all very well producing a Car like this with almost 600bhp and 516lbs/ ft and do nought to sixty in 4.5 seconds, but, it'll not be cheap, it's not transport for the masses, which is where Ev's with this start point for range should be, giving Families relatively cheap transport in a carbon friendly Car.
It will be ten times more reliable than an iPace and the Jag interior is an absolute car crash of plastic. The iPace will be Jags last model. XE and XJ toasted, F Type past it, diesel F Pace no longer wanted. Who would buy a used iPace?
