Genesis Electrified GV70 priced from £64,405

The upcoming Genesis Electrified GV70 SUV will be priced from £64,405 and sold in the UK with only one trim level.

Genesis claims its new electric car, which is now available to pre-order ahead of October deliveries, will set “a new standard for luxury electric SUVs” and has a range of 283 miles from a single charge.

The SUV will be available with four-wheel drive only, with a motor producing 241bhp and 258lb ft of torque on each axle. Maximum power output is pegged at 482bhp and 516lb ft, resulting in a 0-62mph time of 4.2sec when the car is in Boost mode.

The Electrified GV70 can be charged from 10-80% in just 18 minutes using a 350kW rapid charger.

It will be the first Genesis model to be fitted with a new E-Terrain mode for improved driving in more challenging environments. Several other changes have been introduced to improve the driving experience, including a system that reduces road noise and electronic control suspension that adapts based on data collected by a front-mounted camera.

One-pedal driving is also possible, thanks to smart regenerative braking.

Inside, the dashboard features a widescreen 14.5in infotainment display and is equipped with "next-generation" safety equipment.

Genesis global head Jay Chang said: “Our global vision to create a sustainable future through electrification is a natural extension of our original commitment that dates back to the launch of Genesis in 2015: the commitment to creating a positive impact in our customers’ lives.

“I'm pleased to reveal another new electric model in China that celebrates our audacious step toward a sustainable future.”

The Electrified GV70 is one of five cars the Hyundai-owned luxury brand is presenting in Guangzhou, alongside the G70 saloon, G70 estate, G80 saloon and GV80 SUV.