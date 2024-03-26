Geely confirms global launch plans for Galaxy premium brand

Geely has previewed its new Galaxy E5 ahead of the electric SUV’s unveiling at the Beijing motor show next month.

The five-seater is the first from Geely's new premium brand to be developed in both left- and right-hand-drive forms, said the company.

The fourth model in the newly established Galaxy line-up is expected to be positioned in China's hard-fought RMB150,000 to RMB200,000 (roughly £16,000 to £22,000) price bracket, going up against the likes of the Nio ES6, Aiways U5 and BYD Seal U.

It is the first of three Galaxy models due to be launched in China in 2024.

Geely officials have confirmed that the E5 is planned to spearhead a renewed global sales push, with key right-hand-drive markets such as the UK, Japan, South Africa and Australia all under consideration as the company sets its sights on emulating the global sales success of its Chinese rival, BYD.

Already represented in the UK by its brands Volvo, Polestar, Lotus and LEVC – and also active in other European markets with the Lynk&Co and Zeekr brands – the Chinese car maker has so far taken its time in establishing its namesake brand outside of China.

However, this strategy appears to have been altered with the news that it is now developing its new models in both left- and right-hand-drive forms.

Technical details of the E5 have yet to be revealed, though it is expected to be offered exclusively with a pure-electric drivetrain.

At the launch of the Galaxy line-up in 2023, Geely announced a naming scheme where “E” models represent “intelligent pure electric”, with “L” models being “intelligent electric hybrid”.

It also said even numbers would represent saloons, with odd numbers reserved for SUVs.

The Galaxy line-up currently consists of three models: the L6 saloon, L7 saloon and E8 SUV.