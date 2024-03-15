BACK TO ALL NEWS
Editor’s letter: Looking ahead to a very different Beijing motor show

First fully open post-pandemic show since 2019 will reveal the dramatic change that's occurred in China’s car parc
Mark Tisshaw
News
3 mins read
15 March 2024

In just over a month, the global automotive media will return to China en masse for the first time since the pandemic.

The 2024 Beijing motor show is the first to be held truly free of Covid restrictions, and therefore will be the first chance since 2019 for many to appreciate the dramatic change that has occurred in China’s car parc - and to the automotive industry in the world’s largest market. 

For starters, the show stands (and the cars on them) from the domestic car makers will have a very different look and feel compared with five years ago.

