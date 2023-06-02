BACK TO ALL NEWS
Future of Land Rover Discovery to be revealed within 12 months
Zenvo Aurora begins new era with 1850bhp hybrid V12

Future of Land Rover Discovery to be revealed within 12 months

JLR CEO says there's "no hiding" from ageing Discovery's low brand equity, but work to shape its future has begun
mark-tisshaw-autocar
News
4 mins read
2 June 2023

The future of the Land Rover Discovery brand in JLR’s new ‘House of Brands’ will be outlined within the next 12 months. 

JLR CEO Adrian Mardell told Autocar that investments in the Discovery brand need to be set within that 12-month timeframe, but he hopes that the company would be able to talk more specifically about its plans for Discovery before then, possibly in the first quarter of next year. 

As part of the formation of the House of Brands, Defender, Range Rover and Discovery have been split from the umbrella Land Rover marque to become brands in their own right, with distinctive looks, model ranges, development teams and even dealers selling them. Jaguar is the fourth brand in the JLR portfolio. 

Related articles

However, while Jaguar, Defender and Range Rover are largely now defined and their future paths set, Discovery has not been. The current Discovery is Land Rover’s lowest-volume model, and the Land Rover Discovery Sport, once JLR’s biggest seller, now outsells only its bigger sibling and the Range Rover Velar

“There’s no hiding: Discovery isn’t performing to the same level as the other two [Range Rover and Defender],” said Mardell. “The equity in Discovery is less today, and lots of people have lots of views of why that might be. They’re interesting, but they’re only interesting if they’re informative about what you do next. 

“We need a dedicated think-tank to do that. I’m a great believer in deep and meaningful thinking and giving people the time to do that.” 

Land Rover Discovery Sport tracking shot - front

Mardell said the Range Rover brand is already well set with or without the House of Brands, but Defender revenues have doubled in the past three years off the back of “dedicated thinking” – even though that had largely been done before this more formal split of the models into brands. 

Mardell acknowledged that it’s “tougher to breathe life into a seven-year-old product”, one of whose key selling points of seven seats is also available in other JLR products. 

After getting Range Rover, Defender and Jaguar well set, the focus can now be shifted to Discovery. 

“We need to create a design and business model that’s going to be successful,” said Mardell. “We haven’t given the team the time to do that yet, because we were focusing on the Defender. Now we’ve moved people into the Discovery house.” 

Mardell said it’s possible that Discovery models could come off the new dedicated EMA platform that will underpin EVs built at Halewood. However, when asked if Discovery could be distilled, as the new Jaguar brand has been, to just four words, he said: “It may not do so, as I haven’t got the four words I’m looking for. 

“Family is most likely to be one of them. Space is likely to be one of them. But it’s not for me to create these words; it’s for the experts. It’s for me as a layperson to say they’ve nailed it. We haven’t got to that point yet, but we haven’t got to the point of needing to put those investments in place for the Discovery.”

2026 electric Land Rover Discovery render - front three quarters

Autocar's vision of an electric Discovery 6

JLR bosses previously told Autocar they were confident that Discovery makes sense a stand-alone brand.

Describing it as “the ‘we’ brand” and calling it “an enabler to make every day exceptional”, marketing boss Anthony Bradbury told Autocar work is under way to determine how the Discovery family of the future will look.

"Of the four brands, it's the one that, in terms of its future state, there's the most work to do [on] internally," he said. "But that's massively exciting because, certainly in our view, it's got enormous potential to grow."

JLR sold just over 12,000 Discoverys in the 12 months to March 2023, compared with nearly 75,000 examples of the Land Rover Defender, but Bradbury said this was largely a result of the semiconductor shortage forcing the company to prioritise more profitable models. 

“You can't take that too literally as an indication of demand," he said. "We were very constrained in what we could build.”

The newer and more expensive Range Rover and Range Rover Sport were “clearly going to get priority” as a result, he said, “because they were the cars being launched”.

Even with the focus on more expensive cars, JLR sold three times as many examples of the smaller and cheaper Land Rover Discovery Sport in the same period, potentially lending weight to the viability of a diverse family of Discovery models. 

JLR UK managing director Patrick McGillycuddy echoed Bradbury’s outlook: “For us, Discovery is an important brand, and it has absolute equity, it has space in the market and it has a very loyal customer base. 

“What we're going through now is understanding how we reimagine the Discovery brand. What space will it fill? How does it fill a space that's unique to the other brands? That is the kind of internal work that we're going through now in terms of that assessment."

Additional reporting by Felix Page

Symanski 5 June 2023

"Slowest selling model".

 

They're using the same excuses that Thierry Bollore used to justify his decimation of Jaguar.   Don't build any, even though you've got a waiting list, and then blame low sales for whatever manic action you wanted.

 

Oh, and JLR's marketing department is one of the worst.   Absolutely dreadful.   Great products but they haven't a clue how to market in such a way as you have a reason to buy.

 

johnfaganwilliams 5 June 2023

The latest Disco is an exercise in lack of marketing control. Put simply someone - probably in Finance - said "hey, let's make it look like everying else we sell and to add difference let's give it that dumb asymetric backdoor. That'll fool them." The first and subsequent Discos had a unique and, to me anyway, attractive look. The last of those is still a fine looking car. They looked and were more work-horse than the big Rangies. They don't need a huge amount of navel gazing to sort it out. Go back to producing big, boxy load carriers - ideally with a hose it out option - at a sensible price. There you are JLR and I haven't even charged you for this advice.

Andrew1 3 June 2023
Jeez, the Indians must be paying a fortune for all this advertising. But it's probably cheaper than making reliable cars :))

