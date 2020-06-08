Ford Fiesta mild hybrid on sale from £19,860

The Ford Fiesta supermini can now be ordered with a mild-hybrid powertrain for the first time, promising efficiency gains of up to 5%.

Available in 122bhp and 153bhp power outputs, the new hybrid system uses a 48V belt-driven starter/generator and relies on regenerative braking to charge a lithium ion battery. It is able to provide an additional 15lb ft of peak torque to Ford's 1.0-litre Ecoboost petrol engine, as well as provide assistance at lower speeds to reduce CO2 emissions and improve fuel efficiency.

Ford claims the 122bhp Ecoboost Hybrid is capable of 109g/km of CO2 and 52.3mpg on the WLTP test cycle, an improvement of around 5% compared with the non-hybrid engine.

A larger turbocharger has been fitted and the engine's compression ratio lowered, allowing for more power while the belt-driven starter motor mitigates turbo-lag, and Ford's stop-start system is now able to function while coasting at speeds of below 15mph.

All versions of the 2020 Fiesta have received technology upgrades, including active braking for the Cross Traffic Alert system, a relocated subwoofer for the optional B&O Play sound system for greater luggage space, and new Sport and Trail drive modes for the Fiesta Active. Fiesta Active and ST-Line variants also get a perpendicular park function for the active park assist.

Mild-hybrid models begin with the Titanium trim level, with prices starting from £19,860. A 93bhp 1.0-litre petrol is still available as the entry-level engine, while the non-hybrid 123bhp model can now be equipped with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Deliveries are expected to begin towards the end of the year.

The mild-hybrid Fiesta is part of Ford's commitment to electrifying its entire passenger car range in Europe, with 18 models expected to be on sale by the end of 2021, although a full plug-in hybrid Fiesta is not currently part of the plan announced publicly.

