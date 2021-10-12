BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Ford Tourneo Connect gains enhanced design and connectivity
UP NEXT
James Ruppert: small cars that stand out - on a budget

Ford Tourneo Connect gains enhanced design and connectivity

Compact van-based MPV receives four-wheel-drive option and up-to-date interior technology
News
2 mins read
12 October 2021

Ford has revealed an updated version of its Tourneo Connect, with improved digital technology and several design changes.

The van-based compact MPV gains a stronger, more sculpted exterior for a sportier look, with bespoke styling for each specification level. It remains a seven-seater, with the choice of short and long wheelbase options. 

Four specification levels – Trend, Titanium, Active and Sport – will be available, as will Ford’s 1.5-litre Ecoboost turbo petrol and 2.0-litre Ecoblue diesel engines, ranging from 102bhp to 122bhp. 

Related articles

“The all-new Tourneo Connect is the first of an exciting new generation of Tourneo vehicles from Ford," said Hans Schep, general manager of Ford Pro Europe. "Its fresh new design, seven-seat versatility and new all-wheel-drive technology plus its all-important connectivity features offer a winning combination for our customers.

“We’ve taken the qualities that customers value and have raised them to another level, creating a new Tourneo Connect that’s ready for any challenge, whether it’s work or play."

The Active model offers the most significant design changes, with two-tone 17in alloy wheels, a honeycomb grille, a metallic-effect skidplate and body mouldings around the wheel arches, bumpers and sills. It also gains Boundless Blue as a unique paint colour at launch.

Inside, the Tourneo receives an 8.25in infotainment touchscreen as standard, with the option to upgrade to a larger 10in display that's standard on Titanium, Sport and Active trims. 

Sport models gain a 10.25in digital instrument display as standard, which is able to connect to the FordPass app on mobile devices to display vehicle information. 

All specification levels gain 19 driver assistance technologies as standard, including pre-collision assistance, lane-keeping assistance, driver awareness alert, cruise control, hill-start assistance and front and rear parking sensors. A Premium Parking pack and Towing Assist pack are also optionally available. The Sport model is also equipped with adaptive front lighting, automatic high beam and LED headlights. 

Advertisement

Latest Drives

Corvette C8 tracking

Chevrolet Corvette C8 3LT 2021 review

Chevrolet Corvette C8 3LT 2021 review
1 Skoda Fabia 2021 LHD UK first drive review hero front

Skoda Fabia SE L 1.0 TSI 2021 UK review

Skoda Fabia SE L 1.0 TSI 2021 UK review
1 Dacia Duster diesel 4x4 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Dacia Duster dCi 115 4x4 2021 UK review

Dacia Duster dCi 115 4x4 2021 UK review
1 Mercedes Benz C Class C300e 2021 review hero front

Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300e 2021 UK review

Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300e 2021 UK review
1 E Type Unleashed V12 2021 UK First drive review hero front

Unleashed by E-Type UK 2021 review

Unleashed by E-Type UK 2021 review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Ford Tourneo Connect
The Tourneo Connect, left, is the five-seater; on the right is the Grand Tourneo Connect which is available with seven seats

Ford Tourneo Connect

The new Ford Tourneo Connect is a practical and flexible family MPV, but those looking for luxury will want to look elsewhere

Read our review
Back to top

A choice of petrol and diesel powertrains can be selected for the Tourneo, mated to either a manual gearbox as standard or an optional automatic. Four-wheel drive is also available for the model for the first time. 

The petrol line-up consists of Ford's 112bhp Ecoboost engine with the capability of 44.8mpg, while the diesel range starts with a 100bhp Ecoblue offering 58.8mpg. A more powerful 110bhp Ecoblue unit tops the range with optional four-wheel drive and 53.2mpg.

Used cars for sale

 Ford Tourneo Connect 1.5 Tdci Zetec 5dr
2016
£13,970
31,916miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Ford Tourneo Connect 1.5 Tdci 120 Titanium 5dr
2016
£14,991
13,617miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Ford Tourneo Connect 1.5 Tdci 120 Zetec 5dr Powershift
2016
£15,970
38,720miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Ford Tourneo Connect 1.5 Ecoblue 120 Zetec 5dr
2020
£19,970
2,520miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Ford Tourneo Connect 1.5 Ecoblue 120 Titanium 5dr
2020
£21,495
5,564miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Ford Tourneo Connect 1.5 Ecoblue 120 Zetec 5dr Powershift
2020
£21,699
4,682miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Ford Tourneo Connect 1.5 Ecoblue 120 Titanium 5dr Powershift
2020
£21,999
11,150miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Ford Tourneo Connect 1.5 Ecoblue 120 Zetec 5dr
2021
£21,999
4,643miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Ford Tourneo Connect 1.5 Ecoblue 120 Titanium 5dr Powershift
2021
£24,999
4,575miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
3
Add a comment…
ianp55 12 October 2021

Come on Autocar why haven't you mentioned the VW origins of the new Tourneo Connect, there's nothing wrong with the new Caddy Life,this article seems more like a press release than a news item 

jagdavey 12 October 2021

What you forgot to mention is that this car is based on the VW Caddy & even built in Volkswagen's plant in Poland. I mean the Ford Designers at Dunton are getting less & less work, the only content they had on this vehicle was a front bumper & lights and a new pad on the steering wheel to accomodate the blue oval emblem. Also of interest is that Ford wants to build a new EV gearbox plant and it's a tos-up between Halewood and Cologne, UK government help versus German aid. (So we know whats gonna happen there because Boris will be caught napping with his trousers down again!!!)

Bob Cat Brian 12 October 2021
Seems odd not to mention it’s a rebadging of/collaboration with the VW Caddy.

Latest Drives

Corvette C8 tracking

Chevrolet Corvette C8 3LT 2021 review

Chevrolet Corvette C8 3LT 2021 review
1 Skoda Fabia 2021 LHD UK first drive review hero front

Skoda Fabia SE L 1.0 TSI 2021 UK review

Skoda Fabia SE L 1.0 TSI 2021 UK review
1 Dacia Duster diesel 4x4 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Dacia Duster dCi 115 4x4 2021 UK review

Dacia Duster dCi 115 4x4 2021 UK review
1 Mercedes Benz C Class C300e 2021 review hero front

Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300e 2021 UK review

Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300e 2021 UK review
1 E Type Unleashed V12 2021 UK First drive review hero front

Unleashed by E-Type UK 2021 review

Unleashed by E-Type UK 2021 review

View all latest drives