Ford Tourneo Connect gains enhanced design and connectivity

Ford has revealed an updated version of its Tourneo Connect, with improved digital technology and several design changes.

The van-based compact MPV gains a stronger, more sculpted exterior for a sportier look, with bespoke styling for each specification level. It remains a seven-seater, with the choice of short and long wheelbase options.

Four specification levels – Trend, Titanium, Active and Sport – will be available, as will Ford’s 1.5-litre Ecoboost turbo petrol and 2.0-litre Ecoblue diesel engines, ranging from 102bhp to 122bhp.

“The all-new Tourneo Connect is the first of an exciting new generation of Tourneo vehicles from Ford," said Hans Schep, general manager of Ford Pro Europe. "Its fresh new design, seven-seat versatility and new all-wheel-drive technology plus its all-important connectivity features offer a winning combination for our customers.

“We’ve taken the qualities that customers value and have raised them to another level, creating a new Tourneo Connect that’s ready for any challenge, whether it’s work or play."

The Active model offers the most significant design changes, with two-tone 17in alloy wheels, a honeycomb grille, a metallic-effect skidplate and body mouldings around the wheel arches, bumpers and sills. It also gains Boundless Blue as a unique paint colour at launch.

Inside, the Tourneo receives an 8.25in infotainment touchscreen as standard, with the option to upgrade to a larger 10in display that's standard on Titanium, Sport and Active trims.

Sport models gain a 10.25in digital instrument display as standard, which is able to connect to the FordPass app on mobile devices to display vehicle information.

All specification levels gain 19 driver assistance technologies as standard, including pre-collision assistance, lane-keeping assistance, driver awareness alert, cruise control, hill-start assistance and front and rear parking sensors. A Premium Parking pack and Towing Assist pack are also optionally available. The Sport model is also equipped with adaptive front lighting, automatic high beam and LED headlights.