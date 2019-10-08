Ford refreshes S-Max and Galaxy with new tech features

Ford has followed its facelift of the Mondeo with a similar round of updates for the S-Max and Galaxy people carriers.

Both models receive mild revisions to their front ends, with new trim-specific grille designs including a black honeycomb item for the S-Max ST-Line and a satin chrome item for the S-Max Vignale. New 19in alloy wheels feature, too.

Of more significance are the equipment upgrades. Ford has introduced 18-way-adjustable driver and front passenger seats in both models for Zetec and Titanium trims, approved by a leading German spinal health organisation to help relieve back pain sufferers. The seats feature four-way electric lumbar adjustment.

New tech features include optional Ford Pass Connect, which adds wi-fi hotspot capability and adds functions to the FordPass mobile app including the vehicle’s status, a vehicle locator and remote door unlocking. It also brings Local Hazard Information via the on-board modem and data from HERE Technologies, informing drivers of a hazardous situation ahead that may not yet be visible, independently from the sat-nav.

Mechanical tweaks are limited, as Ford’s latest Ecoblue 2.0-litre diesel engine was drafted in last year in 148bhp and 187bhp forms. The units are offered with either a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Ford’s entire MPV range has suffered in the face of increasing competition from SUVs. A total of 11,838 Galaxys were registered across Europe last year - down around 8500 on the car’s 2016 peak. The S-Max has suffered a similar fate, down to 23,700 after more than 35,000 were registered in 2017. The smaller B-Max and C-Max were discontinued earlier this year.

