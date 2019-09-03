Ford Puma ST: Prototypes of new hot crossover spotted

Ford is understood to be readying an ST version of its new Puma SUV, and now what look like prototypes of the model are being tested on the road.
It's clear despite the disguise that this is no ordinary Puma, as it sports a prominent lower bodykit wrapping around the car from the splitter-style front bumper to a new rear bumper designed around a twin exhaust tailpipe - the same as the Fiesta ST.
Bigger wheels appear to hide larger diameter front brakes, too, while the Puma seems lower to the ground than the stock model, suggesting a bespoke suspension set-up.
Ford global development boss Hau Thai-Tang told Autocar earlier this year that the Puma “would be a good place for us to look” in expanding the ST range beyond the Fiesta and Focus in Europe.
Thai-Tang stopped short of confirming the model for production, but it is understood that the project is set to be given the green light, with the Puma ST sharing its key running gear, including a 197bhp 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbo engine, with the Fiesta ST. Early development mules have already been seen testing at the Nürburgring.
Thekrankis
Bums too big
Peter Cavellini
Expected?....or?
More expected than a surprise?, yeah I think so, whether it’s good or not doesn’t wholly matter to some, as long as they are driving the latest hot SUV they’re happy.
Peter Cavellini.
Peter Cavellini
To be honest....
To admit that I might be in an SUV next because the BMW 3-Series bass price has gone up two or three thousand so Motobility aren’t doing them, instead they are doing the X2, so Ford are doing an ST because that what the market wants I suppose....?
Peter Cavellini.
Citytiger
The car I really wanted
was another Mondeo ST, or perhaps even an RS, perhaps sales wopuld have picked up if they had offered one, but the stopped making them years ago, I think the ST220 (Mk3) was the last.
Ofir
Fantastic prospect
A very interesting and attractive prospect. Sort of all the car you might need cliche but true nevertheless. IMO might steal a lot of sales from the Focus ST. Unless you really need that bit more space the heavier more wasteful Focus seems pointless and the performance advantage negligible in the real world.
ofir
Peter Cavellini
Anonymous......?
Never really look twice at these types of Car, you can’t have the best of both Worlds with a sporty SUV, your buying into a style with no substance, it won’t handle like a Focus ST, the center of gravity is higher for a start!
Peter Cavellini.
