Ford Puma ST: Prototypes of new hot crossover spotted

Ford is understood to be readying an ST version of its new Puma SUV, and now what look like prototypes of the model are being tested on the road.

It's clear despite the disguise that this is no ordinary Puma, as it sports a prominent lower bodykit wrapping around the car from the splitter-style front bumper to a new rear bumper designed around a twin exhaust tailpipe - the same as the Fiesta ST.

Bigger wheels appear to hide larger diameter front brakes, too, while the Puma seems lower to the ground than the stock model, suggesting a bespoke suspension set-up.

Ford global development boss Hau Thai-Tang told Autocar earlier this year that the Puma “would be a good place for us to look” in expanding the ST range beyond the Fiesta and Focus in Europe.

Thai-Tang stopped short of confirming the model for production, but it is understood that the project is set to be given the green light, with the Puma ST sharing its key running gear, including a 197bhp 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbo engine, with the Fiesta ST. Early development mules have already been seen testing at the Nürburgring.