Ford Edge axed from UK sale just months after facelift

Ford confirms dealers have stopped taking orders for large SUV, with no replacement planned for Britain
by Lawrence Allan
4 June 2019

Ford has stopped taking orders for the Edge in the UK after less than 1700 examples were registered last year.

The Skoda Kodiaq rival will be available to buy from dealer stock until the end of the year, according to the firm. The news comes less than six months after the facelifted version arrived in British showrooms. Ford issued a statement to Autocar, below:

“Edge will continue to be sold in seven key European markets, with vehicle availability for customers in all other European markets as long as stocks last. The decision to limit Edge availability to seven key markets is in line with our strategy aimed at strengthening the Ford brand and creating a sustainably profitable business in Europe, including by taking action to improve or exit less profitable vehicle lines.

 We are introducing other exciting vehicles soon that will better match customer demand and build on our success in the growing utility segment in Europe. Edge availability will be limited only in Europe and will not impact any other region”.

Our Verdict

Ford Edge

Ford Edge

Ford tops its range line-up with an Americanised, big Ford for the 21st century. But can it make a large enough impact to upset its premium rivals?

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

The Edge has been on sale here since 2016, but was on sale in the US. Even in its first full year in Europe it struggled to replicate to popularity of the smaller Kuga, with 16,000 examples sold compared to 119,000 Kugas. In 2018 the Edge’s sales volume fell below 10,000 Europe-wide. The larger, US-market Explorer will also be sold in some European markets later this year, but not the UK.

With the new Puma joining the brand’s lineup in 2020, there will still be three Ford SUVs on sale, with the new Kuga set to become the flagship in the UK. Ford is seeing significant volume from more compact SUVs, and as part of its European restructure it will prioritise these money-making segments.

Read more:

Ford CEO: European overhaul is "good news story"

Analysis: what Ford and Volkswagen's tie-up means

New Ford Kuga revealed with fresh design and hybrid option

Join the debate

Comments
14

Mikey C

4 June 2019

Pretty worrying for Ford in Europe that with sales of larger saloons and MPVs fading, their SUV contender in this class has flopped as well. They can't blame a contracting marketplace for this failure.

5cylinder

4 June 2019
I'm not an SUV fan, but I always thought the Edge was one of the better looking of the breed. Perhaps it was priced too close to the premium competition?

scrap

4 June 2019
5cylinder wrote:

I'm not an SUV fan, but I always thought the Edge was one of the better looking of the breed. Perhaps it was priced too close to the premium competition?

 

The reason you like it is probably the same reason it flopped. It looks more like a giant hatchback than a competitor to the X3 or similar. UK buyers like their SUVs to project an active outdoors image, even though that is often far from the truth.

xxxx

4 June 2019

I posted in Aug 2017: "It's slow to acceleratie, heavy, drinks diesel, costs £42,000 and will depreiciate quicker than it takes the company accountant to say NO" when released. 

BUT other than that I quite liked it and there's some seriously cheap secondhand ones out there.

typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion

Citytiger

4 June 2019

but just too expensive to carry it off with a Ford badge, had it been badged as a VW with a similar or more expensive price it would have sold far better, its not the vehicle its badge snobbery thats to blame.. 

Thekrankis

4 June 2019

And lumbered with an utterly stupid name.

 

 

EDGE?

 

 

Pfffft.....

Steam cars are due a revival.

FEDUP

4 June 2019

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder maybe! - Edge what is wrong with that - Could have been the Ford Adam lol !

Roadster

4 June 2019

When you consider the rivals in this class of SUV, which include the X3, Discovery Sport, Stelvio, XC60, F-Pace, Q5 and GLC, the Edge was always going to find the going tough simply because it's a Ford and doesn't project that desirable image. What probably hasn't also helped is perhaps the car's American looks, which some may found as brash, and an interior which at that price level was fairly poor. The Kodiaq, and Peuegot 5008, suceed in that they offer more for less, inc 7 seats, but I don't think other non-premium brands in this class are doing brilliantly either. When was the last time anyone saw a Renault Koleos or DS Crossback for example!

FEDUP

4 June 2019

Actually a very nice vehicle if you have ever had the chance to drive one with some very good tech on board - Have seen before on here people and car reviewers complaining its too big - Well take a look a look at some other manufacturers massive 4x4's makes the Edge look quite petite!

FEDUP

4 June 2019
FEDUP wrote:

Actually a very nice vehicle if you have ever had the chance to drive one with some very good tech on board - Have seen before on here people and car reviewers complaining its too big - Well take a look  at some other manufacturers massive 4x4's makes the Edge look quite petite!

Pages

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week