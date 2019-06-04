Ford Edge axed from UK sale just months after facelift

Ford has stopped taking orders for the Edge in the UK after less than 1700 examples were registered last year.
The Skoda Kodiaq rival will be available to buy from dealer stock until the end of the year, according to the firm. The news comes less than six months after the facelifted version arrived in British showrooms. Ford issued a statement to Autocar, below:
“Edge will continue to be sold in seven key European markets, with vehicle availability for customers in all other European markets as long as stocks last. The decision to limit Edge availability to seven key markets is in line with our strategy aimed at strengthening the Ford brand and creating a sustainably profitable business in Europe, including by taking action to improve or exit less profitable vehicle lines.
We are introducing other exciting vehicles soon that will better match customer demand and build on our success in the growing utility segment in Europe. Edge availability will be limited only in Europe and will not impact any other region”.
Pretty worrying for Ford in
Pretty worrying for Ford in Europe that with sales of larger saloons and MPVs fading, their SUV contender in this class has flopped as well. They can't blame a contracting marketplace for this failure.
Shame
The reason you like it is probably the same reason it flopped. It looks more like a giant hatchback than a competitor to the X3 or similar. UK buyers like their SUVs to project an active outdoors image, even though that is often far from the truth.
Right car, wrong price
I posted in Aug 2017: "It's slow to acceleratie, heavy, drinks diesel, costs £42,000 and will depreiciate quicker than it takes the company accountant to say NO" when released.
BUT other than that I quite liked it and there's some seriously cheap secondhand ones out there.
Its a decent vehicle
but just too expensive to carry it off with a Ford badge, had it been badged as a VW with a similar or more expensive price it would have sold far better, its not the vehicle its badge snobbery thats to blame..
To Big. Too Ugly. Too Expensive.
And lumbered with an utterly stupid name.
EDGE?
Pfffft.....
Ford Edge Canned
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder maybe! - Edge what is wrong with that - Could have been the Ford Adam lol !
Mainstream badge in a premium orientated class
When you consider the rivals in this class of SUV, which include the X3, Discovery Sport, Stelvio, XC60, F-Pace, Q5 and GLC, the Edge was always going to find the going tough simply because it's a Ford and doesn't project that desirable image. What probably hasn't also helped is perhaps the car's American looks, which some may found as brash, and an interior which at that price level was fairly poor. The Kodiaq, and Peuegot 5008, suceed in that they offer more for less, inc 7 seats, but I don't think other non-premium brands in this class are doing brilliantly either. When was the last time anyone saw a Renault Koleos or DS Crossback for example!
Ford Edge Canned
Actually a very nice vehicle if you have ever had the chance to drive one with some very good tech on board - Have seen before on here people and car reviewers complaining its too big - Well take a look a look at some other manufacturers massive 4x4's makes the Edge look quite petite!
