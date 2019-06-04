Ford Edge axed from UK sale just months after facelift

Ford has stopped taking orders for the Edge in the UK after less than 1700 examples were registered last year.

The Skoda Kodiaq rival will be available to buy from dealer stock until the end of the year, according to the firm. The news comes less than six months after the facelifted version arrived in British showrooms. Ford issued a statement to Autocar, below:

“Edge will continue to be sold in seven key European markets, with vehicle availability for customers in all other European markets as long as stocks last. The decision to limit Edge availability to seven key markets is in line with our strategy aimed at strengthening the Ford brand and creating a sustainably profitable business in Europe, including by taking action to improve or exit less profitable vehicle lines.

We are introducing other exciting vehicles soon that will better match customer demand and build on our success in the growing utility segment in Europe. Edge availability will be limited only in Europe and will not impact any other region”.