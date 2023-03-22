Ford Capri name destined to return for second MEB EV

Ford is poised to resurrect the hallowed Capri nameplate for its second electric crossover on VW's MEB platform, according to a report in The Sun.

Following the unveiling of the new Ford Explorer SUV yesterday, it has emerged that car's twin – due to be revealed early next year – is tipped to take its name from the two-door sports coupé Ford sold in huge numbers across Europe from 1968 to 1986.

Autocar first reported in 2019 that the Capri name was in the frame for a revival, and now – in an exclusive interview with the firm's chief European designer Amko Leenarts – has heard just how important historic nameplates will be for Ford as it progresses with its electric revolution.

Talking to Autocar ahead of the Explorer reveal, Leenarts spoke excitedly and passionately about the next stage in the company’s evolution as he showed us around his slick, expansive Merkenich Design Studio, just down the road from the company's Cologne factory.

He joined Ford 11 years ago (when its range was several times larger than it will be by 2025) and is now charged with leading the brand into its bold new electric future, starting with the Explorer.

Importantly, he said, Ford’s redeploying of historic names does not herald the advent of nostalgic styling cues: “Retro designs aren’t moving us forward. It’s always about totally new interpretation: that’s what makes it interesting.”

The Explorer, for example, is an entirely different proposition from its much larger US-market namesake but, highlighted Leenarts, has been designed with the same focus on active customers and functionality. “It’s not a surprise that that is the first car in our Adventurous Spirit range,” he said.

He did not offer any hints as to which other Ford names are up for revival, nor did he indicate what qualifies an old badge for a comeback, but he revels in “the tension between something that’s got the equity of an older name and the new interpretation”.