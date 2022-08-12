Fisker goes radical with Pear EV SUV

With the Fisker Ocean SUV on track to enter production in Austria early next year, the US electric vehicle start-up is shifting attention to the development of the smaller, US-built Pear city car – which, it says, is crucial to its ambitious growth plans.

The Fisker Ocean is a Tesla Model 3 rival due to land in the UK in around a year’s time, having made its public debut at this year’s Festival of Speed.

Meanwhile, the Pear (Personal Electric Automotive Revolution) is a much more compact and affordable proposition. (A starting price of less than £28,000 has been mooted.) Company boss Henrik Fisker told Autocar the Pear “is the vehicle that ultimately will take us to a million vehicles – we hope – per year, in 2027.”

It will be built by technology manufacturing giant Foxconn at a facility in Ohio – previously owned by General Motors – at an initial rate of 250,000 units per year from 2024.

Design preview images issued so far have not given away many details, beyond hinting at various cues shared with the Ocean. But already it is clear that in its pricing, size and volume, the Pear could be a viable rival for the affordable EV trio on the way from Volkswagen Group brands Cupra, Skoda and VW, set to launch in 2025.

The Pear will be based on a dedicated steel platform – cheaper than the aluminium skateboard architecture of the Ocean – which will be used to spin off a further two EVs. The prevailing focus of its development programme is streamlining the manufacturing costs to ensure it can be sold as “a premium car for under $30,000”.

Fisker has appointed Alpay Uguz, previously general manager of BMW’s SUV production line in South Carolina, as a “manufacturing guru” to work with Foxconn on integrating cost efficiencies into the line, which, Henrik Fisker says, forms part of his firm’s ultimate ambition “to revolutionise automotive manufacturing and, to a certain extent, supply chain.”